Vikings Season Finale Sunday

By Joel Niemeyer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings wrap up the season with no stakes for...

Mike Zimmer
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins Sets the Table to Remain with Vikings in 2022

The Minnesota Vikings rallied Sunday versus the Chicago Bears, winning 31-17 after an anemic first half. The game was a forum for [what will turn out to be] the final appearance by many men associated with the organization. Head coach Mike Zimmer is reportedly moving on after eight seasons. Linebacker...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

It’s time for a change — but what will happen at Halas Hall? Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears lost their final game to finish the season 6-11.

10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears lost for the ninth time in their last 12 games, finishing the 2021 season at 6-11 with a 31-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. 1. This was the Bears’ first losing season since 2017, and the two NFC North rivals appear to be in similar positions. It’s expected the Bears will fire coach Matt Nagy after four seasons, one division title, two ...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

3 takeaways from the Chicago Bears’ season-ending loss, including Darnell Mooney wanting more and a possible future with David Montgomery running on fourth-and-1

About 20 minutes after the Minnesota Vikings beat the Chicago Bears 31-17 on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney already was prepared to talk about offseason plans. He’ll go to exit meetings Monday at Halas Hall and then head to Florida to work out with quarterback Justin Fields, who missed Sunday’s game because of COVID-19. While Bears nation waits to hear the ...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears finish 6-11 — and in 3rd place in the NFC North. Here’s how the 2021 season unfolded.

The Chicago Bears had the third-toughest 2021 schedule in the league behind the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens based on opponent winning percentage in 2020, according to NFL.com. How did Justin Fields do? A game-by-game look at the Bears rookie QB’s season. The Arlington Heights Bears? Here’s what to know about the possible move from Soldier Field. Here’s how the Bears fared in 2021 ...
NFL
Boston Herald

Chicago Bears’ season finale updates: Lead the Minnesota Vikings 14-3 at halftime — but what’s the latest buzz around coach Matt Nagy and GM Ryan Pace?

The Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings already were eliminated from playoff contention entering Sunday’s season finale at U.S. Bank Stadium. Here’s the latest Week 18 updates from Minneapolis. Halftime: Bears 14, Vikings 3. The Bears defense held the Vikings to 87 net yards in the first half...
NFL
Minnesota Vikings
Football
Sports
ClutchPoints

Adam Thielen reacts to Vikings firing Mike Zimmer, Rick Spielman

The Minnesota Vikings announced the firing of head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman on Monday. The Vikings were eliminated from playoff contention for the second straight season under Zimmer and Spielman, which is likely what spelled the end for the partnership in the eyes of the team’s ownership.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Vikings LB has telling criticism of ex-coach Mike Zimmer

At least one Minnesota Vikings player appears to be rather pleased to see former head coach Mike Zimmer depart the organization. Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks had a fairly telling criticism of Zimmer after the coach was fired on Monday. Kendricks suggested his relationship with Zimmer had not been great, and suggested that the head coach ran a “fear-based organization.”
NFL
Daily Norseman

Vikings vs Bears - CTP’s: The Final Score

Vikings vs Bears. The Minnesota Vikings are hosting the Chicago Bears in their final game of the season. This is their final game of the Rick Spielman [as GM] and Mike Zimmer era. Dalvin Cook said that they are “playing this one for Zim.” Kirk Cousins talks about playing hard for the game and for his teammates heading into the game. Will they? Some did, and some made business decisions. Many players who are heading into free agency, including Anthony Barr and most of this season’s one rental, will be playing their final game for the Vikings. Who will come back? We won’t know for months. Enjoy watching them now. Many changes are on the way, but first, we have football. Both for your Vikes and the Bears, expect an effort to win, even if it is for pride. The Vikings are favored by 4 points. Will they win straight up and will they cover? They did. Do you actually want them to? Not for draft position, but otherwise, yes. Join us in the final 2:00, find out, and react? We invite you to LIVE!
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL General Manager Has Reportedly Been Fired

A longtime NFL general manager was reportedly fired on Monday morning. With the NFL’s 2021 regular season wrapping up on Sunday night, teams across the league are now making decisions on their coaching staffs and their front offices. Monday morning, two NFL teams fired their head coaches, with the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Rob Gronkowski News

Cover your eyes, Antonio Brown. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver expressed his unhappiness with his contract situation during a Full Send podcast appearance, noting that Tom Brady had taken care of his go-to tight end, Rob Gronkowski. On Sunday, Gronkowski proved Brown’s point. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Were Furious With CBS On Sunday Afternoon

NFL fans were not happy with CBS on Sunday afternoon, but the network isn’t to blame. Due to league broadcasting rules, CBS had to switch in some markets from the end of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game to show the start of the New York Jets at Buffalo Bills contest.
