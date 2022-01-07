Vikings Season Finale Sunday

Vikings vs Bears. The Minnesota Vikings are hosting the Chicago Bears in their final game of the season. This is their final game of the Rick Spielman [as GM] and Mike Zimmer era. Dalvin Cook said that they are “playing this one for Zim.” Kirk Cousins talks about playing hard for the game and for his teammates heading into the game. Will they? Some did, and some made business decisions. Many players who are heading into free agency, including Anthony Barr and most of this season’s one rental, will be playing their final game for the Vikings. Who will come back? We won’t know for months. Enjoy watching them now. Many changes are on the way, but first, we have football. Both for your Vikes and the Bears, expect an effort to win, even if it is for pride. The Vikings are favored by 4 points. Will they win straight up and will they cover? They did. Do you actually want them to? Not for draft position, but otherwise, yes. Join us in the final 2:00, find out, and react? We invite you to LIVE!

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO