Tuesday’s slaughter is anticipated to be larger than Monday’s for both cattle and hogs, which could help boost the market’s morale if it indeed does come true. Tuesday’s market has slowly skated its way into trading, but heading into the afternoon the market is anxious to see where the day’s slaughter levels end up. There’s been a little interest in the cash market in the South, but the North has yet to trade.

AGRICULTURE ・ 17 HOURS AGO