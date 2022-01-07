ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Weeknd’s “Dawn FM” is finally here!

By Syndicated Content
wxerfm.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter announcing the release date earlier this week, The Weeknd‘s much awaited fifth studio album, Dawn FM, dropped at midnight Friday. Dawn FM comes almost two years out from The Weeknd’s uber successful After Hours, which dropped in March 2020 as the world was just getting thrust into the pandemic. This...

wxerfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

The Best Misheard Lyrics of All Time

Have you ever listened to a song and thought you know what the singer was saying? Did you ever wonder why Jimi Hendrix might be excusing himself while he kissed a fella (not that there’s anything wrong with that!)?. If so, you’re not alone. There are some terrific misheard...
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

The Weeknd To Release New Album ‘Dawn FM’ This Friday

After dropping several hints over the last week, The Weeknd has officially announced his new album Dawn FM. Along with the announcement comes a video trailer and the revelation that it will release as soon as this Friday, January 7th. The trailer mentions “a new sonic universe from the mind of the Weeknd” and reveals that Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never and fellow Canadian Jim Carrey will feature on the project. Watch it below.
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

The Weeknd Reveals ‘Dawn FM’ Album Tracklist

The Weeknd has revealed the official tracklist for his new album Dawn FM that drops this Friday, January 7th. The Canadian superstar unveiled the 16 songs-list through a video trailer which you can watch below. The guest features on the tracks have not been revealed yet but previously, Abel said that Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never and fellow Canadian Jim Carrey will appear on the album.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Jim Carrey
Person
Quincy Jones
Rolling Stone

How to Watch the Weeknd’s ‘103.5 Dawn FM’ Livestream on Amazon Music

The countdown is on for the Weeknd fans waiting to tune into Dawn FM. To support the release of his newest album, the singer has announced a livestream event called “103.5 Dawn FM,” which is scheduled to air today, January 6th, on the Amazon Music app and its Twitch channel. STREAM THE WEEKND’S 103.5 DAWN FM LIVESTREAM HERE “The power of the 103.5 Dawn FM experience is that maximum fulfillment comes when all who hear it are tuned in at the same time,” the Weeknd said of his highly anticipated project in a release. The livestream will be broadcast from “somewhere in...
INTERNET
stereoboard.com

The Weeknd Announces Exclusive 'Dawn FM' Livestream Event

The Weeknd has shared details of an exclusive livestream experience. The Canadian superstar will accompany the release of his new album, 'Dawn FM', with a special show "somewhere in Los Angeles" beginning at 9pm PST on January 6. Abel Tesfaye took to social media to reveal the news, with the...
MUSIC
hot96.com

Tune into The Weeknd’s ‘103.5 Dawn FM’ livestream Thursday night

The Weeknd will get fans ready for the release of his new album, Dawn FM, by appearing in a special livestream. Called 103.5 Dawn FM, the livestream will run on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and in the Amazon Music app starting at 11 p.m. ET on Thursday. The Weeknd says of the event, “The power of the 103.5 Dawn FM experience is that maximum fulfillment comes when all who hear it are tuned in at the same time.”
MUSIC
1051thebounce.com

Fans Freak Out Over The Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’ On Twitter

The Weeknd released his fifth studio album, Dawn FM today (January 7), days after unveiling a one-minute trailer, which featured actor Jim Carrey and teased “A new sonic universe from the mind of The Weeknd.” The album features Carrey as well as Tyler, the Creator, Quincy Jones, Lil Wayne and Oneohtrix Point Never. Fans have well-received the new album on Twitter. See what they had to say below.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Music#Abc Audio#House Music#Dj#Radio#Dawn Fm#Swedish#House Mafia#Oneohtrix Point Never#Canadian
hotnewhiphop.com

The Weeknd's "Sacrifice" Music Video Welcomes Us To "Dawn FM"

At midnight, The Weeknd welcomed Dawn FM, and hours later, the 31-year-old Toronto native has delivered a music video for the project's fifth track, "Sacrifice," which sees him rocking a cool black leather outfit and orange-tinted sunglasses while The Mask actor Jim Carrey provides narration. As the Starboy hitmaker breaks...
CELEBRITIES
Highsnobiety

The Weeknd's 'Dawn FM' Announcement Spawns Memes Aplenty

Over the course of six full-length albums, The Weeknd has gone from zero to 100 — literally. The crooner is entering an aged new era with Dawn FM, set to release on January 7. As revealed in a series of album teasers posted to Instagram, the artist is going gray for the next chapter of his musical career.
MUSIC
Vulture

Jim Carrey Not Only Steals But Is the Show on the Weeknd’s Dawn FM

When the Weeknd released the trailer for his new album Dawn FM at the beginning of the week, it came with a carefully curated list of skilled collaborators: rappers Lil Wayne and Tyler, the Creator, experimental-electronic composer Oneohtrix Point Never, and super-producer Quincy Jones. Oh, and Jim Carrey, too. It wasn’t quite a surprise that Abel Tesfaye, who’s become one of the biggest pop stars in the world as the Weeknd, worked with the comedian. For one, they’re neighbors in Los Angeles, where they enjoy messing with telescopes from their respective balconies (as, apparently, rich people do). On top of that, Carrey is one of the Weeknd’s heroes — the musician has chalked his long-standing interest in film up to Carrey’s The Mask, which he said was the first movie he ever saw in theaters. They’re even both originally from Toronto!
CELEBRITIES
uticaphoenix.net

The Weeknd’s “Dawn FM” Projected To Sell 150-170k First Week

Dawn FM by The Weeknd is projected to earn 150–170K units in its first week in the US, HITSDD reports. The album was released without any bundles or physical copies. This will mark The Weeknd’s lowest first week numbers since he released his sophomore album Kissland (low key debut album because Trilogy was three mixtapes packaged together). Dawn FM is also aiming for #1 debut in the UK. It would be the first 2022 album to hit #1. Many are calling it flop but it’s actually impressive without an entire album rollout.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
defpen

The Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’ Projected To Debut Atop Billboard 200

To no one’s surprise, it appears that The Weeknd’s latest album, Dawn FM, will debut atop on the Billboard 200 chart. According to HITS Daily Double, Dawn FM is expected to move anywhere between 150,000 and 170,000 equivalent album units in its first week. While this is a...
MUSIC
The Independent

The Weeknd’s new album Dawn FM hailed as most ‘revealing’ of his career

Critics are praising The Weeknd for his latest album, Dawn FM, which was released last week.The Canadian artist, real name Abel Tesfaye, dropped the project with little fanfare on Friday 7 January. It includes the single “Take My Breath”, collaborations with Lil Wayne and Tyler, The Creator, and production from Max Martin, Oscar Holter, Calvin Harris and Swedish House Mafia. The Weeknd executive produced the album alongside Martin and Oneohtrix Point Never (electronic musician Daniel Lopatin). In a four-star review, The Independent called the album a “sophisticated exercise in facing down old demons”, observing how it served as “a...
MUSIC
The Independent

Netflix announces Kanye West documentary jeen-Yuhs release date

Netflix has announced that jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy will premiere on 16 February.The film, which the streaming service is describing as a “once in a lifetime three-week global event”, will chronicle the entirety of the often controversial rapper’s career.Featuring never-before-seen footage of West in the studio and performing, “Act 1” of the series will also be released in cinemas on 10 February.The film is directed by Coodie & Chike, who were responsible for many of West’s music videos, including “Jesus Walks” and “Through the Wire”.Their previous documentary was Benji, which was about Ben Wilson, a young basketball player who...
MOVIES
defpen

Album Stream: The Weeknd – Dawn FM

In the midst of all the chaos that kicked off the spread of COVID-19 within the United States, The Weeknd managed to release the biggest album of the year. Inspired by 1980s pop and pop culture, After Hours kicked off a new era for the Toronto native that mixed nostalgia with current day trends. The formula that was used to create After Hours proved to be immensely successful as it earned him several platinum plaques, the number one spot on the Billboard 200 and a Super Bowl halftime show opportunity.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

The Weeknd Enters an Alternate Reality With Swedish House Mafia Remix of ‘Sacrifice’

UPDATE (1/12): The Weeknd has offered up a new remix of “Sacrifice” featuring Swedish House Mafia that comes with a completely new music video as well. The “alternate world” clip isn’t nearly as creepy as the original, though it does boast some strange touches as white-eyed, levitating dancers achieve ultimate euphoria in what looks like a high school gymnasium. The “Sacrifice” remix is also one of three new tracks the Weeknd has added to the expanded version of new album, Dawn FM. The other is a remix of “Take My Breath” featuring Agents of Time, as well as a previously-released Swedish...
MUSIC
Variety

With Viral Smash ‘Hrs and Hrs,’ Muni Long Shows the Music Industry How It’s Done

Overnight success has been a long time coming for Muni Long. The artist formerly known as Priscilla Renea landed a major label record deal with Capitol in the late ‘00s due to viral success on YouTube. Pigeonholed and misunderstood, her artist project didn’t take off, but she soon established herself as one of the industry’s go-to hitmakers, penning songs for the likes of Madonna, Rihanna, Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande. Along the way, the 33-year-old became an outspoken advocate for songwriters and creatives, and established her own independent label, Supergiant Records. In 2020 she decided it was time for a creative...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy