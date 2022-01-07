The Weeknd’s “Dawn FM” is finally here!

When the Weeknd released the trailer for his new album Dawn FM at the beginning of the week, it came with a carefully curated list of skilled collaborators: rappers Lil Wayne and Tyler, the Creator, experimental-electronic composer Oneohtrix Point Never, and super-producer Quincy Jones. Oh, and Jim Carrey, too. It wasn’t quite a surprise that Abel Tesfaye, who’s become one of the biggest pop stars in the world as the Weeknd, worked with the comedian. For one, they’re neighbors in Los Angeles, where they enjoy messing with telescopes from their respective balconies (as, apparently, rich people do). On top of that, Carrey is one of the Weeknd’s heroes — the musician has chalked his long-standing interest in film up to Carrey’s The Mask, which he said was the first movie he ever saw in theaters. They’re even both originally from Toronto!

