SPOKANE, Wash. — The right lane on Eastbound I-90 is now open after a jack-knifed semi blocked traffic for two hours. All eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Highway 2 in Spokane were blocked due to a jack-knifed semi, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). A person driving a Chevy Volta was trapped under the semi in the incident. According to Washington State Patrol Sgt. Greg Riddell, no life-threatening injuries were reported from both drivers.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 12 DAYS AGO