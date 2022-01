The Sunday before Christmas was a once-in-a-lifetime outdoor viewing. I was perusing the landscape at dusk out of our bay window when I suddenly saw a fox turn and approach another. Within seconds the vixens were on their hind legs, facing each other with open mouths baring their sharp teeth, and batting each other with their front paws. I called the hubby over to look and just when we were both captivated by the vixen fight, he noted that the both foxes stopped for a brief second and looked southwest into the cow pasture. As we followed the fox’ glance, we immediately saw two bucks sparring – rattling their antlers and pushing against each other.

GREENWOOD, IN ・ 11 DAYS AGO