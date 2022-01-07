ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Release Clause For Villarreal's Arnaut Danjuma Revealed Amidst Liverpool Interest

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 4 days ago

Liverpool continue to be linked with Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma and the release clause for the 24 year old has been revealed according to a report.

The player has been in fine form since his transfer to the La Liga club from Bournemouth in the summer, scoring nine goals and assisting three times in just 18 games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nSGRa_0dfOCSmh00
IMAGO / Buzzi

The Reds were linked with the Dutch international prior to his £21.3million move to Spain and the rumours about potential interest have not gone away.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool are preparing a €45million offer for the player during the January transfer window.

A different report on Friday however by David Ornstein of The Athletic has revealed that a January move is not on the cards currently.

Ornstein does reveal however that the player who has represented the Netherlands on five occasions has a €75million release clause built into his contract which can be triggered at any time.

Author Verdict

Like with the Luis Diaz interest, it is difficult to see Liverpool playing such a huge fee for a player who may not be a guaranteed starter.

A negotiation with Villarreal in the summer therefore seems a more likely scenario should Liverpool wish to pursue Danjuma.

LFCTransferRoom

What James Milner Leaving Liverpool Could Look Like

Recent reports have suggested that when James Milner's contract expires at the end of the season, he will leave Liverpool. However, the 36-year-old is not expected to hang up his boots just yet and could potentially move to another Premier League team. Leeds, the former England international's first club, have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
