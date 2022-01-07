ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Breaking: Newcastle United Sign Kieran Trippier From Atletico Madrid, Details Of Rumoured Fee

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 5 days ago
Newcastle United have announced the signing of Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid on a deal until June 2024.

The deal has been rumoured for days but the North East club have now confirmed they have obtained the services of the England international who manager Eddie Howe knows from his time at Burnley.

The statement on the Newcastle website read:

'Newcastle United are delighted to confirm the signing of England full-back Kieran Trippier from Atlético Madrid for an undisclosed fee.

'The 31-year-old has agreed terms on a two-and-a-half-year deal and becomes the first senior signing under the club's owners and head coach Eddie Howe.

'Trippier arrives at St. James' Park having spent a successful two-and-a-half-year spell in Spain, culminating in La Liga triumph last season as Atlético pipped rivals Real Madrid to the Spanish title.

'He rejoins Eddie Howe after being signed by the Magpies' head coach in 2011 during his time at Burnley.'

Rumoured Fee

The club explained the player had signed for an undisclosed fee but Sky Sports presenter Pete Graves believes this to be in the region of £12million plus add ons.

It is a huge statement signing for Newcastle that fans hope will be the first of many to help them in their quest for Premier League survival.

