Here are the Pets of the Week available for adoption at the Pasadena Humane this week:. Daisy (A499818) loves attention and loves her favorite people! At just one year old, Daisy still has a lot of that puppy energy and loves to play. She would do best as the only dog in the household, and because of her size and energy, should probably go to an adults-only home. Daisy is also looking for a home where she can be cared for in the safety of an enclosed yard with ample food, water, shelter, and love. Daisy has some special needs which would require her constant outdoor access. This sweet and playful girl can’t wait to go home with you!

PASADENA, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO