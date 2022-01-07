Booming economy faces risks

Mumbai [India], December 29 (ANI): Inflation and COVID-19 new variant Omicron pose major challenges to the Indian economy, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Wednesday. In the Reserve Bank's latest Systemic Risk Survey (SRS), all broad categories of risks to the financial system - global; macroeconomic; financial market; institutional; and general - were perceived as 'medium' in magnitude, but risks arising on account of global and financial markets were rated higher than the rest.
Comments / 0