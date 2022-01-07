Chicago cancels classes for 3rd day

On Tuesday afternoon, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Atlanta to mobilize the Democratic Party behind the single most important policy challenge it faces: stopping the Republican Party’s war on voting rights. As Democrats seek to shake off a challenging 2021 that saw the party...
(CNN) — Students in the nation's third-largest school district will be back in their classrooms Wednesday after a dispute between the Chicago Teachers Union and city officials over Covid-19 mitigation measures kept them out of school for a week. Teachers in the district returned to work Tuesday, the day...
A 57-year-old man who underwent a first-of-its-kind heart transplant involving a genetically-modified pig heart is in a "much happier place" after the transplant, according to his son. David Bennett Sr., of Maryland, suffered from terminal heart disease and was deemed ineligible for a conventional heart transplant because of his severe...
Investigators sought answers Monday for why safety doors failed to close when a fire broke out in a New York high-rise, allowing thick smoke to rise through the tower and kill 17 people, including eight children, in the city’s deadliest blaze in more than three decades. A malfunctioning electric...
Dr. Anthony Fauci got into a heated exchange with Senator Rand Paul, accusing him of raising political donations off personal attacks against him. Fauci said it has put his life in danger. Elise Preston has more.
Medicare officials are proposing to restrict coverage of a controversial Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm, to participants in the federal health insurance program who are enrolled in qualifying clinical trials. In a statement, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said Tuesday that it based its proposal on an analysis of the...
Bank of America slashed the amount it charges customers when they spend more than they have in their accounts and plans to eliminate entirely its fees for bounced checks. It’s the latest move by the nation’s biggest banks to roll back the overdraft fees they long charged customers, fees that often amount to hundreds of dollars a year for frequent overdraft users.
