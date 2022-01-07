ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fugitive Friday: January 7

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago

Every Friday, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers shares information on four fugitives authorities need help finding.

Anyone with information on these four is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

  1. Adam Capron – wanted for violating probation following an arrest for intimidation by force
  2. Ian Jobe – a repeat DUI offender who continues to get behind the wheel while intoxicated
  3. Linda Risco – on the run in Lee County after already being arrested 47 times before
  4. Brandon Scerri – accused of throwing firecrackers at a victim, then severely beating him

ADAM CAPRON

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=216xtf_0dfO98Ny00

We’re starting off our list this week with a guy who’s got an unhealthy history of drug use and violence towards women. Adam Capron has been on the run for the last month after he violated his probation following an arrest for witness intimidation by force. Deputies say that while this 36-year-old fugitive was in a verbal altercation with the victim, he completely lost his temper and threw a chair at the woman. When she tried to escape, he pulled her back, then smashed her phone when she tried to call 9-1-1 for help. Capron ended up spending three months in jail after being found guilty of the crime, but just a few weeks ago he violated the conditions of his release. To date, Capron has been booked 10 times locally and has been sent to prison twice for robbery. He is 5’9”, 250 pounds with a tattoo of Al Capone on his left arm and music notes on his left shoulder. And upon his arrest, he will be held without bond.

IAN JOBE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NxkGa_0dfO98Ny00

Next up is a convicted felon who, despite four DUI arrests, continues to get behind the wheel while under the influence. Ian Jobe is on the run on charges related to his most recent drunk driving arrest, when he pulled in front of another car on a busy roadway, causing a crash so bad that it sent the other driver to the hospital with a broken hip. When officers tried to ask Jobe what happened, he said that he had no clue and didn’t even remember getting in a crash in the first place. As it turns out, blood tests showed that Jobe was not only over the legal limit with alcohol, but was also in a cocaine and pot-induced stupor. In addition to his four DUI’s, he’s also been booked 20 times before for multiple counts of battery, burglary, theft, dealing in stolen property and the illegal use of credit cards. He’s also spent two years in state lock-up for drunk driving. 41-year old Jobe is 6’2”, 235 pounds and was last known to be hanging his hat in south Fort Myers.

LINDA RISCO

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wD6mH_0dfO98Ny00

Also on the lam this week is a woman who has been booked 47 times before, yet continues to break the law at seemingly every opportunity. The new year has started off with a new warrant for 33-year-old Linda Risco, who is now wanted on three counts of the possession of a controlled substance. Deputies responded to an altercation in North Fort Myers last month, where they found Risco with an active warrant and a Hello Kitty bag full of meth, crack, Xanex and cocaine. She was released from jail after just one day, but earlier this week, a judge remanded her back into custody. Over the years, Risco has been jailed for a long list of crimes, to include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, fraud, battery, burglary, prostitution, resisting at high speeds and weapons offenses, just to name a few. She’s also been sent to prison three times and is a registered convicted felon. Risco has several tattoos, including Baby Girl inked on her neck, Miss Motivation scripted on her chest, “Boss Status” on her right arm and a dollar sign on her left hand.

BRANDON SCERRI

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bs4Ls_0dfO98Ny00

And rounding out our list this first Friday of the new year is Brandon Scerri, who’s accused of throwing firecrackers at a man and then assaulting him outside a Fort Myers Beach business. Witnesses said Scerri was taunting the man, trying to instigate a fight. After tossing a handful of firecrackers at the man, Scerri launched a series of punches, causing injuries that sent the victim to the hospital. He managed to flee on foot before deputies arrived, and has been laying low since the December attack. Scerri has a documented history of violence, including an incident when he was on a shrimping trip and attacked a fellow fisherman with a hammer-like object to the head before jumping overboard – a charge which ultimately landed him in prison. Scerri is 5’11”, 175 pounds and is likely to still be lingering around the Fort Myers Beach area.

