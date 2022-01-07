ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euro Zone Retail Sales Growth Surges Past Expectations in Nov

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT (Reuters) - Euro zone retail sales surged past all expectations in November, driven by in-store non-food purchases, data from Eurostat showed on Friday, indicating that consumer demand remained...

