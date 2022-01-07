Taco Bell Taco Lover’s Pass: A Taco A Day for 30 Days only $10!

If New Years Eve is the unofficial party day for the United States, then New Years Day has to be the unofficial hangover day for the US as well. If you’ve been parting too hard the night before and you’re left with a pounding sensation in your head, don’t worry, it’s not a Gremlin (or an Arnold Schwarzenegger movie quote) but simply dehydration causing havoc on your body and mind. A lot of water and some greasy food may help with that. So if you like greasy stuff that the FDA classifies as food, you may want to stop at Taco Bell to help battle that hangover.

RESTAURANTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO