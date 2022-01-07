ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Taco Bell Taco Lover’s Pass: A Taco A Day for 30 Days only $10!

By Gretchen
moneysavingmom.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a limited time, Taco Bell is offering a Taco Lover’s...

moneysavingmom.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Taco Bell is adding a surprising new menu item

New York (CNNN Business) — Taco Bell is adding a new menu item that fans might not associate with the taco chain — and it's only available for a week. The fast food restaurant is adding crispy chicken wings beginning January 6 for a limited time at its US locations. Taco Bell said each order contains five, bone-in wings that are coated in a queso seasoning and served with a spicy ranch dipping sauce. They'll be sold only after 2 pm and cost $5.99.
RESTAURANTS
abc17news.com

Taco Bell is selling a $10 monthly taco subscription

Taco Bell is rolling out what’s arguably the tastiest subscription service yet: daily tacos. For $10 a month, Taco Bell customers can get one taco per day for 30 consecutive days. The national program, called Taco Lover’s Pass, is available to purchase beginning Thursday for members of its rewards program and have downloaded the Taco Bell app.
RESTAURANTS
BGR.com

New Taco Bell subscription service gets you a taco a day for 30 days

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more How many subscription services are you paying for right now? Chances are that you're subscribed to at least a few streaming services, a food delivery service, Xbox Live Gold, PlayStation Plus, and maybe even a monthly box. Subscriptions are the lifeblood of many companies, and now a popular fast-food chain wants a piece of that pie. On Thursday, Taco Bell announced the launch of its taco subscription service in the US. You can subscribe to the Taco Bell Taco Lover's Pass starting today. Taco Bell just launched its...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taco Day#Tacos#Food Drink#Taco Bell Taco Lover
newmilfordspectrum.com

Taco Bell is Giving Customers One Taco a Day for a Month

Taco Bell lovers just got a saucy start to the new year. The fast-food chain announced that it will be testing out a new Taco Lover’s Pass through its app for national rollout, which will give customers one taco each day for 30 days for the reasonable price of $10.
RESTAURANTS
FanSided

Taco Bell New Years Day hours: Is Taco Bell open on New Years Day?

If New Years Eve is the unofficial party day for the United States, then New Years Day has to be the unofficial hangover day for the US as well. If you’ve been parting too hard the night before and you’re left with a pounding sensation in your head, don’t worry, it’s not a Gremlin (or an Arnold Schwarzenegger movie quote) but simply dehydration causing havoc on your body and mind. A lot of water and some greasy food may help with that. So if you like greasy stuff that the FDA classifies as food, you may want to stop at Taco Bell to help battle that hangover.
RESTAURANTS
NBC New York

Taco Bell Launches Taco-A-Day Subscription Program Nationwide to Drive Visits

Taco Bell is launching a taco-a-day subscription program nationwide Thursday to drive more frequent visits. Customers with the Taco Lover's Pass can order one taco — a crunchy taco, soft taco, spicy potato soft taco, Doritos Locos taco or the supreme version of any of those — each day for 30 days straight on the chain's app.
RESTAURANTS
moneysavingmom.com

Krispy Kreme: Get a dozen Glazed Doughnuts for just $6.99!

Looking for the latest Krispy Kreme coupons, rewards, and specials? Don’t miss this new deal!!. {Psst! Be sure to check out all the other recent restaurant deals we’ve posted!}. Through January 9th, Krispy Kreme will be offering Rewards Members one dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for just $6.99! Just...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
svdaily.com

Taco Bell Launches Daily Subscription Pass

Can’t get enough of Taco Bell? Well you can now get a monthly pass from the nation’s leading taco chain for one taco per day for 30 days for just $10. Through the pass, guests can redeem any one of seven of the brand’s best known tacos such as the Crunchy Taco, Crunchy Taco Supreme, Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Doritos Locos Tacos and the Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme.
RESTAURANTS
moneysavingmom.com

Valentine’s Day Labels & Bags | Set of 24 only $11.95 shipped!

These Valentine’s Day Labels & Bags are SO cute!. Jane has these Valentine’s Day Labels & Bags | Set Of 24 for just $11.95 shipped right now!. Choose from lots of cute designs. Psst! We love Jane! Looking for other great Jane deals? Check out our custom Jane...
SHOPPING
iheart.com

Taco Bell is bringing the Mexican Pizza Back

If you know me, I LOVE. L.O.V.E the Mexican Pizza from Taco Bell and would get every chance I got but during the pandemic, the Mexican Pizza was one of the man items cut from the menu due to COVID. I prayed, I signed petitions...I cried all hoping that Taco...
RESTAURANTS
warm1069.com

A Taco a Day ….

What if you could get a subscription for a taco a day?. Here’s how the digital subscription service works: Customers who sign up for the Taco Bell Rewards program can pay for the pass via the Taco Bell app, unlocking a secret category in the menu that will allow them to choose a taco each day for 30 consecutive days and redeem it in-restaurant. The seven choices for each free taco are the Crunchy Taco, Crunchy Taco Supreme, Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Doritos Locos Tacos, and Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme.
RESTAURANTS
pymnts

Taco Bell Rolls Out ‘Taco Lover’s Pass’ Nationwide as Restaurant Subscriptions See Mixed Results

Increasingly, major restaurant brands are leveraging subscription commerce to draw in digital consumers and build loyalty. On Thursday (Jan. 6), leading Mexican-inspired quick service restaurant (QSR) chain Taco Bell announced that, after piloting the program in September in Tucson, Arizona, the brand is launching its “Taco Lover’s Pass” daily taco subscription nationwide.
TUCSON, AZ
moneysavingmom.com

Cheetos Puffs Cheese Flavored Snacks (Pack of 40) only $11.38 shipped!

Running low on snacks? Here’s a great deal on Cheetos Puffs Cheese Flavored Snacks. Amazon has these Cheetos Puffs Cheese Flavored Snacks (Pack of 40) for just $11.38 shipped when you checkout through Subscribe & Save!. That’s just $0.28 per bag shipped which is a great stock up price....
SHOPPING
iheart.com

What's Happening: Sea World Free For Teachers, Taco Bell's New Taco Pass

Price Hikes: If you’re a Corona or a Modelo drinker, I’ve got some bad news. There’s a brown glass shortage and that means prices are going up for your favorite cerveza. This is the latest blow for beer makers who had to deal with aluminum can shortages because people switched to drinking at home over hitting the bar.
LIFESTYLE
Digital Trends

Taco Bell’s Xbox Game Pass-style pass will put a taco in your belly daily for $10 a month

Taco Bell now has a subscription that lets you pay a fixed monthly price to munch on its offerings for a month. Now, before you start raging at the idea on Twitter and furiously type a lengthy Reddit post, hear me out. You pay just $10 and get to enjoy one taco a day, for 30 days in a row. The subscription service also has a delightfully apt name — Taco Lover’s Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy