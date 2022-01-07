ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

DUP leader set for crunch meeting with Liz Truss over Northern Ireland Protocol

By Rebecca Black
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47OBbB_0dfO8Mcg00

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is set to have a crunch meeting with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss next week over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

It comes as several months of talks between the UK Government and EU over the post-Brexit arrangements have failed to reach a conclusion.

Unionists are strongly opposed to a slew of checks at Northern Ireland’s ports while the region effectively remains within the EU single market, to avoid a hard border with the Republic of Ireland.

Sir Jeffrey has threatened to withdraw his party’s ministers from the Stormont Executive if the UK Government does not act.

Is there, as Liz Truss says, still a commitment to trigger Article 16 if agreement can't be reached with the EU? That's what she is saying publicly and I want to test that

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

Last year, the UK said the conditions to trigger Article 16 of the protocol, a move that would effectively unilaterally suspend the treaty agreed between the UK and the EU, had been met.

Speaking to reporters in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh on Friday morning, Sir Jeffrey said he has given “time and space” for negotiations but warned the situation “cannot go on indefinitely”.

He said: “Our position has been clear and if agreement cannot be reached quickly, and I have given time and space for these negotiations, I paused the actions that I intended to take when I saw that the EU and the UK Government were coming together to negotiate, I have tried to give time for those negotiations to make progress, but this cannot go on indefinitely.

“We’re now six months on from the UK Government’s command paper where they said six months ago that conditions had been met to trigger Article 16,

“And six months later, nothing has happened. That is not a sustainable position and if the UK Government isn’t prepared to act, I am.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IuJni_0dfO8Mcg00

Sir Jeffrey said he is meeting Ms Truss early next week, describing it as “very important for me”.

He said it will “help to determine the direction in which the Government is travelling”.

He added: “Is there, as Liz Truss says, still a commitment to trigger Article 16 if agreement can’t be reached with the EU?

“That’s what she is saying publicly and I want to test that. I want to explore with her what that means, and particularly, what is the time scale for triggering Article 16 if these talks, as it appears at the moment, are not going to be successful?”

Sir Jeffrey said he wants to see Stormont continuing to deliver but he needs an outcome on the protocol talks.

I have tried to be reasonable, I have given time and space for these negotiations, I have waited to see what happens

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

“I want my ministers to continue working but I am very clear that we need an outcome on the protocol within a very short space of time,” he said.

“I know that people will say, ‘But you said that in December’.

“I have tried to be reasonable, I have given time and space for these negotiations, I have waited to see what happens.

“I will talk to Liz Truss and see what she has to say and then we will have to make a judgment as to whether we believe the UK Government is going to deliver on the commitment they made to safeguard Northern Ireland’s place within the UK internal market or not, and if they’re not, then they have dishonoured the agreement which formed the basis on which Stormont was restored and that is not a sustainable position.”

Sir Jeffrey said that, in the absence of his party’s ministers, arrangements will be in place for decisions to be taken on key departmental issues.

“I am not in the business of removing from Northern Ireland the ability to take decisions that benefit the people of Northern Ireland,” he said.

“I want departments to be able to continue taking those decisions, particularly in areas like health and education so we will make provision for that, but we are also clear that we can’t continue in a situation with an executive that was formed on the basis of an agreement that was to protect our place in the UK internal market.

“That has not been delivered and in the absence of delivery on that, then we do not believe it is sustainable to continue unless the UK Government honours their commitment.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Public ‘angry and upset’ over Downing Street party claims, minister accepts

A minister has acknowledged public anger over a lockdown-busting Downing Street drinks party allegedly attended by Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie.Police are in contact with the Cabinet Office over claims a senior aide to the Prime Minister organised a “bring your own booze” party in the garden behind No 10 during England’s first lockdown in May 2020.Martin Reynolds, the Prime Minister’s principal private secretary, sent an email to more than 100 Downing Street employees inviting them to “make the most of the lovely weather” in the garden.England was under tough coronavirus restrictions banning groups from meeting socially outdoors when...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson spared parliamentary ‘sleaze’ probe over Downing Street flat

Boris Johnson will not face an investigation by Parliament’s “sleaze” watchdog into the £112,000 refurbishment of his Downing Street flat, No 10 has confirmed.Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Stone had faced calls to investigate whether the Prime Minister broke the rules for MPs after his adviser on ministerial interests, Lord Geidt, revealed last week that Mr Johnson had failed to tell him about exchanges with a Tory donor who helped fund the revamp.Labour called on Ms Stone to open an inquiry after it emerged that the Prime Minister had discussed a pet project by Lord Brownlow for a “Great Exhibition...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Jeffrey Donaldson
The Independent

Senior Tories turn on Boris Johnson as PM stays silent over ‘partygate’ row

Senior Conservatives have turned on Boris Johnson over the “partygate” scandal, as the prime minister dodged demands to reveal whether he attended a Downing Street drinks event at the height of the Covid lockdown.The leader of Tories in Scotland, Douglas Ross, called on the prime minister to come clean, and warned that he would have to resign if he had broken the rules. Meanwhile another former minister branded the situation “humiliating”, while a senior Tory backbencher told The Independent that Mr Johnson’s position would be “difficult” if a probe by Whitehall mandarin Sue Gray found against him.Mr Johnson dodged a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Drakeford accuses Prime Minister of ‘ignoring the science’

England has been accused of “ignoring the science” in refusing to introduce coronavirus restrictions by Wales’s First Minister Mark Drakeford as he continued his war of words with the UK Government Mr Drakeford defended his earlier comments that England was the “global outlier” in the fight against the Omicron variant.On Friday, he had launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Boris Johnson, accusing him of leading a Government which was “politically paralysed”.Speaking on Sky’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday, Mr Drakeford said: “I’m asked time after time why isn’t Wales doing the same things as England?I think they (UK Government)...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Government’s post-Brexit farming plan ‘will increase UK’s reliance on food imports’

The “blind optimism” shown by government ministers in their plans for the future of England’s farms could result in many small and tenant farmers being forced out of business, a parliamentary report has warned.In the wake of Brexit, farmers in England are set to see direct payments – worth £1.8bn in 2019/20 under the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy – slashed by more than half by 2024/25 and removed entirely in 2027 as the government shifts to a new regime intended to boost productivity and improve stewardship of the countryside.But a House of Commons committee report said that George Eustice’s Department...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Dup#Uk#Eu#Unionists#Stormont#Enniskillen#The Uk Government
Daily Mail

Collapse of Northern Ireland power sharing is 'inevitable' unless trade disruption caused by post-Brexit border checks is resolved, DUP warns

The DUP has warned there is an 'inevitability' to the collapse of powersharing arrangements in Northern Ireland if post-Brexit border problems are not resolved. First Minister Paul Givan said he wants Northern Ireland's institutions 'to be able to keep running' but trade checks are undermining Stormont's foundations. The DUP's Mr...
POLITICS
The Independent

Irish officials lobbied Labour over Northern Ireland policy ahead of Blair’s win

Tony Blair who brokered the Good Friday Agreement that helped bring an end to the Troubles, had “devoted little of his time or energy” to Northern Ireland even as late as 1995, Irish officials were told.That insight came as Irish officials and diplomats sought to cultivate contacts in the Labour Party and help shape the policy of any future Blair administration.From a series of communiques between London and Dublin, it appears that Irish officials had a particularly strong relationship with Jonathan Powell who would become Chief of Staff in Downing Street under Mr Blair.In a record of a...
POLITICS
The Independent

DUP leader accuses Twitter of failing to act over tweet sent to Diane Dodds

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has accused Twitter of failing to act after an account targeted DUP MLA Diane Dodds.The PSNI confirmed on Saturday that a tweet sent to former economy minister Diane Dodds was reported to police.The post has been widely condemned online.Mrs Dodds posted on Twitter to wish her followers a happy new year.A happy New Year. Wishing you good health, good friends and being able to enjoy making memories in 2022. pic.twitter.com/xfoIVkPmKN— Diane Dodds MLA (@DianeDoddsMLA) December 31, 2021However, an anonymous user replied with an abusive response by making reference to her dead son, Andrew.Andrew was born with spina...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Shropshire Star

Northern Ireland Protocol ‘more beneficial than not’, says entrepreneur

Brendan McDowell, of BPerfect Cosmetics, said more US brands are interested in being sold on his website due to access to the EU market. The unique position of Northern Ireland following Brexit has been more beneficial than not for a Co Down make-up entrepreneur. Brendan McDowell, creator of BPerfect Cosmetics,...
ECONOMY
The Independent

In Pictures: Protests, protocol and princes mark Northern Ireland centenary year

Marking its 100th anniversary, Northern Ireland entered 2021 during a lockdown aimed at tackling the second wave of coronavirus.As the year played out, the political divisions remained stark both internally and externally. A new first minister was elected as the DUP worked through three leaders in just three weeks.Meanwhile, tensions with the Westminster government over the Northern Ireland Protocol and proposals for an amnesty for military veterans and ex-paramilitaries involved in Troubles incidents continued to boil over.Church leaders came together to deliver a message of reconciliation at a cross-community service to mark the centenary of the formation of Northern Ireland...
PROTESTS
The Independent

DUP warn Liz Truss of ‘major implications’ unless Protocol progress made

The DUP have said there will be “major implications” at Stormont if the Foreign Secretary fails to swiftly set a formal deadline to end negotiations with Brussels over the Northern Ireland Protocol.Days after the EU’s chief negotiator Maros Sefcovic claimed “London has breached a great deal of trust” with Europe over the protocol, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said Liz Truss needed to provide a “clear date” for ending the talks.“We need a clear date now, we need a clear timeline in which there is an expectation of real progress or the Government takes the action that is necessary,” Sir...
POLITICS
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon: UK Government must commit to continuing free Covid tests

Nicola Sturgeon has called for a commitment that the UK Government will continue to provide free lateral flow tests “for as long as necessary”.Scotland’s First Minister was asked about reports that freely-available testing for all could be scrapped and said she wants a “clear commitment” from the UK Government that free testing kits would continue.The UK Government has denied it has plans to end free lateral flow testing following a story in the Sunday Times.Speaking in the Scottish Parliament, following a statement on the lifting of certain coronavirus restrictions, Ms Sturgeon said:”On the issue of lateral flow testing, I think...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Liz Truss faces criticism for failing to set up new LGBT+ advisory panel 9 months after scrapping old one

Equalities minister Liz Truss is facing criticism for failing to set up a new LGBT advisory panel — almost nine months after disbanding one she had clashed with over “fundamental disagreements”.Anneliese Dodds, the shadow equalities minister, told The Independent the lack of progress demonstrated “everything you need to know about this government’s commitment to tackling the issues facing LGBT+ people”.The advisory panel — set up under former prime minister Theresa May’s administration in 2018 — was designed to hold ministers to account over the vow to improve the lives of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in Britain.But it was...
SOCIETY
Shropshire Star

Liz Truss condemns closure of Russian human rights group

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the court-ordered closure of Memorial was a ‘chilling blow to freedom of expression’. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she was “deeply concerned” about the closure of a human rights group in Russia. The group Memorial, which has drawn international acclaim for...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

EU accuses Liz Truss of 'agitating' after she warns she will trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol to override parts of the post-Brexit deal if talks with Brussels fail this week

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was accuse of 'agitating' by the EU today after she warned Brussels she is prepared to unilaterally override parts of the post-Brexit agreement on Northern Ireland. Ms Truss said she will suggest 'constructive proposals' to her EU counterpart Maros Sefcovic this week during their first face-to-face...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

425K+
Followers
154K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy