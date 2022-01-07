ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joseph Parker’s manager aims dig at Anthony Joshua

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Joseph Parker ’s manager David Higgins has hit out at Anthony Joshua , saying the British heavyweight is “only respected in certain parts of London”.

Joshua defeated Parker via unanimous decision in 2018, before the New Zealander suffered the same result in his next bout – against Dillian Whyte.

Parker, 29, has since won six fights in a row, most recently securing back-to-back points wins against Dereck Chisora.

Speaking about what is next for Parker, his manager Higgins told Sky Sports : “Joseph has a great profile in the UK and the Asia-Pacific region.

“The Holy Grail is to become a draw on both sides of the Atlantic, and only few have done that. For Joseph to grow his career he should look stateside and look for big knockouts against American fighters.

“That gives him a worldwide reputation while he waits for his title shot.

“If you don’t do that, you end up like Anthony Joshua – only respected in certain parts of London.”

Joshua’s record has been inconsistent since his victory over Parker in Cardiff, with wins against Alexander Povetkin, Kubrat Pulev and Andy Ruiz Jr, but also a defeat by the latter and most recently a loss to Oleksandr Usyk.

Parker, meanwhile, outpointed Ruiz in 2016, and Higgins has said a rematch with the Mexican-American may be an option for the New Zealander’s next fight.

“A rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr would be fantastic,” Higgins said. “Parker beat Ruiz Jr in a very close fight in New Zealand. Had it have been in America, it may have gone the other way.

“Andy wants a rematch. Fighting him in America is interesting, because he has a cult following among Mexican-Americans.

“If Parker stuck to a gameplan he would beat Deontay Wilder easily. Dillian Whyte? The long-awaited Whyte rematch would be interesting.”

