ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Novak Djokovic ‘free to leave any time’, Australian authorities insist

By Sarah Rendell
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g2vWA_0dfO8GKK00

Novak Djokovic is allowed to leave Australia whenever he wants, according to Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews amid talk that the Serb is being detained.

Djokovic’s parents and fans have spoken publicly about the treatment of the world No1 after he was denied entry into the country.

The star had said he was given an exemption to attend the Australian Open without having the Covid vaccine. But officials stopped him at the airport on arrival to Australia, saying he did not have sufficient evidence of the exemption.

Andrews said that, contrary to some reports, Djokovic hasn’t been detained, he is just waiting for the result of the appeal of his visa cancellation.

“Mr Djokovic is not being held captive in Australia,” she told ABC. “He is free to leave at any time that he chooses to do so and Border Force will actually facilitate that. We treat all people who are in immigration detention fairly, equitably.”

She added: “A visa was granted for entry, but that does not guarantee entry.

“He, along with any other individual who is seeking to enter Australia, also has to meet the entry requirements, which at this point includes medical evidence of vaccination or alternatively medical reasons why that individual cannot be vaccinated.

“He hasn’t met the entry requirements. There is a lot of chatter about the visa, but that in my understanding is not the issue, it is the entry requirements… that he was not able to produce the evidence which was needed for entry into Australia.”

Djokovic’s family have been outspoken about the situation and have even said their son is being “crucified”.

His father, Srdjan, said: “He met all the required conditions for the entry and participation at the tournament that he would have certainly won, since it’s Novak, the best tennis player and sportsman in the world.

“Jesus was crucified and endured many things, but is still alive among us. Novak is also crucified... he will endure.”

A second player, Czech star Renata Voracova, has also had her visa cancelled and she is being held at the same hotel as Djokovic.

Comments / 0

Related
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic severely attacked by Italian virologist

The decision by the organizers of the Australian Open 2022 to grant a medical exemption to world number one Novak Djokovic is causing a lot of discussion. The announcement came directly from the Serbian tennis player, reigning champion in the tournament, who confirmed his presence at the Slam promo of the year.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Andy Murray says 'everyone is SHOCKED' by the treatment of Novak Djokovic, with anti-vaxx world No 1 holed up in an immigration detention centre in Australia... and admits it is 'really not good for tennis' ahead of the Australian Open

Andy Murray says the uncertainty over Novak Djokovic's situation ahead of the Australian Open is 'really bad' for tennis and claims the scenario has 'shocked' the athletes. Djokovic travelled to Australia with a medical exemption from getting the Covid-19 vaccine, as his team claim he tested positive in a PCR test on December 16.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karen Andrews
Person
Jesus
Person
Novak Djokovic
BBC

Andy Murray dismayed by Novak Djokovic's 'really bad' situation

Andy Murray says he is dismayed at Novak Djokovic's struggle to gain entry to Australia, saying it is "really not good for tennis at all". Djokovic was denied entry to the country on arriving for the Australian Open in a row over vaccine rules, and is now appealing against deportation.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sportsman#A Visa#Home Affairs#Serb#Covid#Abc#Border Force
The Independent

‘I am not vaccinated’: Novak Djokovic transcripts reveal tense interviews with Australian Border Force

Transcripts have been released detailing the moments Novak Djokovic was detained by the Australian Border Force and told he was being deported. Djokovic had been held at an immigration facility in Melbourne since Thursday morning, after his visa was cancelled following scrutiny of the medical exemption for the Covid vaccine he had secured to travel to the Australian Open. The 34-year-old was released on Monday following a lengthy hearing after winning his appeal against deportation.The series of interviews by ABF, which begin at 12.21am on Thursday and end at 7.45am, capture an initial questioning of Djokovic, who was first held...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Australian Open
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Novak Djokovic breaks silence after winning appeal against deportation from Australia

Novak Djokovic has confirmed he intends to defend his Australian Open title after winning his appeal against being denied entry to the country. Djokovic was released from an immigration facility in Melbourne on Monday after Judge Anthony Kelly quashed an order to cancel his visa following scrutiny over his medical exemption for the Covid vaccine. “I’m pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation,” Djokovic posted on Twitter, along with a picture of him and his team following a training session at the Rod Laver Arena. “Despite all that has happened, I want to stay and try...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Djokovic opens dramatic court battle to stay in Australia

Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic launches a make-or-break court battle on Monday to stay in Melbourne and defend his Australian Open title, arguing he has an all-clear because of a positive coronavirus test in December. Djokovic's fight to overturn the surprise cancellation of his visa, and end his ensuing detention in a notorious Melbourne immigration facility, culminates in a highly publicised online hearing in federal court. The vaccine-sceptic Serbian star awaited the showdown holed up in the former Park Hotel, a five-storey facility that holds about 32 migrants trapped in Australia's hardline immigration system -- some for years. Nobody is allowed in or out except staff.
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic could be banned from Australia for three years despite winning visa appeal

Novak Djokovic could still be banned from Australia for three years despite winning his visa appeal court case.Djokovic was released to Australia on Monday evening in Melbourne, but the federal minister for immigration maintains the government may pursue further powers to cancel the Serbian’s visa again.Christopher Tan, the lawyer acting for the government, he told the court that the Minister for Immigration is now contemplating “personal power of cancellation”.Should the government pursue that process and succeed though, it would raise the prospect of the Serbian being banned from Australia for three years.This would not be an automatic ban, with...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Novak Djokovic’s family refuse to answer questions over positive Covid-19 result

The family of Novak Djokovic refused to answer questions surrounding the tennis player’s positive Covid-19 test, adjourning a press conference on Monday when asked why the world No 1 had appeared to have not followed self-isolation rules upon receiving the result last month. Djokovic won his appeal against deportation from Australia after Judge Anthony Kelly quashed an order to cancel his visa following scrutiny over his medical exemption for the Covid vaccine. The Serbian’s legal team confirmed Djokovic had returned a positive PCR result for Covid on 16 December and had used that as grounds for applying for a...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

The Independent

425K+
Followers
154K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy