ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Molly-Mae has a lot to learn, but so do we – about the influencer culture we tolerate

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q1wU3_0dfO8Dg900

The devil works hard, but Molly-Mae Hague works harder – or so she’ll have us believe. After all, at just 22, she is already one of the most followed influencers in the UK and was named creative director of fast fashion brand PrettyLittleThing (PLT) last year. On the surface, Hague’s work ethic seems foolproof.

Except it’s not so simple. Her recent comments on how she’s achieved her success conveniently pave over every privilege Hague has had throughout her young life. As a teenager, Hague appeared in beauty pageants across her home county of Hitchings and became Miss Teen Hertfordshire in 2015, using her beauty know-how to kick off her career as an influencer.

It worked. Hague was already a successful YouTube and influencer, with tens of thousands of followers and her own agent, before she ever appeared on the hugely-popular ITV show, Love Island , in 2019. In fact, the decision to go on Love Island was a “business move”, she told The Sun – one that has evidently paid off.

Today, Hague boasts 6.3m followers on Instagram and 1.63m subscribers on YouTube. While her salary as creative director at PLT is not known, she reportedly signed a seven-figure deal with the brand and celebrated by treating herself to a £37k Cartier bracelet.

Perhaps it’s no surprise then that Hague has convinced herself that her determination to succeed is the only thing that got her where she is today. In a now-infamous clip of her speaking on the YouTube series The Diary of a CEO , she said: “I just think you’re given one life and it’s down to you what you do with it. You can literally go in any direction.

If you want something enough you can achieve it, and it just depends on what lengths you want to go to get to where you want to be

Molly-Mae Hague

“When I’ve spoken in the past I’ve been slammed a little bit,” she added, “with people saying: ‘It’s easy for you to say that, you’ve not grown up in poverty, you’ve not grown up with major money struggles. So for you to sit there and say we all have the same 24 hours in a day is not correct’.”

Instead of reflecting on her privilege Hague doubled down: “But technically what I’m saying is correct – we do.

“I understand we all have different backgrounds and we’re raised in different ways and have different financial situations, but if you want something enough you can achieve it and it just depends on what lengths you want to go to get to where you want to be in the future.”

Hague adds: “And I’ll go to any length. I’ve worked my absolute a** off to get where I am now.”

Although the podcast was first shared on 13 December, the clip went viral this week after a Twitter user who goes by the username @tsrbys shared it with the caption: “If you’re homeless just buy a house.”

The backlash against Hague’s comments was swift, and continues to dominate Twitter timelines two days after it was posted. Some people criticised the influencer for being “tone deaf” and “insensitive” about wealth inequality , while others posted sarcastic jokes about Hague’s approach to people who are stuck in poverty.

One person wrote : “Idk why Molly-Mae thinks she ‘worked her a** off when she didn’t. She is creative director of a billion-pound company with no experience or qualifications.

“I’m not even hating, I actually really like her. But I can’t stand when people who have easily ‘made it’ lecture everyone about how they can easily make it when it’s just not that simple.”

Another added : “I wrote an entire 10,000-word dissertation on the Class Ceiling and why working class people struggle to progress.

“But everyone has the same 24 hours in a day and opportunities according to Molly-Mae, so how can there ever be a class ceiling?”

The angry response to Hague’s comments reveals a deeper desire among audiences for influencers to take their job titles seriously and be more aware of the responsibility they have to society at large. Gone are the days when the public could be sated with high-exposure photos of influencers wearing nice clothes, eating nice things and going to nice places.

Influencers are public figures – which is exactly what they set out to be – but there is a real need for them to understand the impact their words have. Like their job title, they have the power and privilege to influence society. And rightfully, many are worried that mega influencers like Hague are spreading damaging ideas about work culture and social systems to young audiences without thinking twice.

Hague’s comments also smacked of the “girlboss” movement, a concept that became popular in the mid-2010s that heralded young female business leaders as people who promoted ideas of equality within their companies. But in recent years, a slew of companies created or run by such women were revealed as having a toxic work environment where bullying and cruelty ran amok. The face of the “girlboss” shifted from one of female corporate aspiration to one that revealed the sinister underbelly of capitalism and pseudo-feminism.

“The era of girlboss feminism is over,” wrote one content creator who goes by the name The Digital Beour. “And Molly-Mae is the perfect example of this. Gen Z are critiquing these influencers and companies on TikTok every single day. Brands and influencers are really going to struggle with this going forward because they lack understanding.”

Hague’s representative has since released a statement on her behalf in response to the backlash, shared with The Independent on Friday 7 January. It said the star was “discussing her own experience” and that she was “not commenting on anyone else’s life or personal situation”.

The statement continued: “She acknowledges that everyone is raised in different ways and from different backgrounds, but her comments here are a reference to timing, hard work and determination in her own life.”

Be that as it may, Hague’s moment of unchecked privilege will continue to ripple over social media. The statement put out in her defence will undoubtedly be picked apart and we can already smell the tried-and-tested influencer apology YouTube video in the works. But will Hague and other influencers like her learn from this experience and take responsibility for the language and ideas they share? Maybe she will use her 24 hours to tell us – but we won’t hold our breath.

Comments / 0

Related
Refinery29

Molly-Mae Exposes The Problems At The Heart Of Influencer Culture

Molly-Mae Hague is a 22-year-old influencer who already had a significant following before being launched to fame by Love Island in 2019. In subsequent years she has ballooned her reputation and reach as an influencer on Instagram as well as launching a series of enterprises (including her fake tan brand, Filter, and collections with brands like Beauty Works), most recently signing on as creative director of fast fashion brand PrettyLittleThing in a rumoured seven-figure deal. Yesterday she became the focus of Twitter when a clip from her December 2021 interview on the podcast The Diary Of A CEO sparked a flurry of quote tweets and threads. The offending words? "We all have the same 24 hours in the day."
RETAIL
The Tab

We all have the same 24-hours, I spent mine collecting another 21 memes about Molly-Mae

Right so now we’re on day two of Molly-Mae Hague’s “work harder” podcast shenanigans and people on Twitter have been putting in the shift of a life time to churn out some fantastic memes and reactions. Not only was her Wikipedia name briefly changed to “Molly-Mae Thatcher” but the Love Island reaction pictures with hilarious captions have been going non-stop. She’s found herself wrapped up in a complete and utter shitstorm and here are 21 memes which I spent my last 24-hours collecting to prove it:
TV & VIDEOS
Cosmopolitan

Molly-Mae Hague responds to backlash over comments on hard work, poverty and '24 hours in a day' remark

Former Love Island star turned entrepreneur, Molly-Mae Hague, is facing backlash over comments she made during a recent podcast. Whilst speaking on Diary of a CEO, the influencer (who is also the Creative Director of fast fashion brand, Pretty Little Thing, earning a seven-figure salary) remarked that we "all have the same 24 hours in a day" and that if you want something badly enough, you can achieve it irrespective of your financial situation.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Indy100

Molly-Mae Hague memes go viral following the influencer’s controversial privilege comments

Molly-Mae Hague has received the meme treatment after comments she made during a podcast on privilege and background where she said: “we all have the same 24 hours in a day” to achieve our goals have landed her in hot water online.The 22-year-old reality star who shot to fame in 2019 on the fifth series of Love Island discussed her success as an influencer and creative director for the fashion brand, PrettyLittleThing on the podcast The Diary of A CEO.Speaking to Dragon Den star and podcast host Steven Bartlett, she said: “When I’ve spoken about that in the past...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influencer#Feminism#Poverty#Plt
Indy100

Influencer Molly-Mae Hague criticised for ‘tone deaf’ comments on her background and privilege

Molly-Mae Hague has come under fire over her “tone deaf” comments on privilege, wealth and people’s background saying that “we all have the same 24 hours in a day” to achieve success.The 22-year-old reality star who shot to fame in 2019 on the fifth series of Love Island discussed her success as an influencer and creative director for the fashion brand, PrettyLittleThing on the podcast The Diary of A CEO.“You’re given one life and it’s down to you what you do with it. You can literally go in any direction,” she told host Steven Bartlett. “When I’ve spoken...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Tab

Elle Darby’s fiancé, Connor Swift, has apologised for the racist tweets he posted in 2012

Elle Darby has been all over the internet recently after old racist and homophobic tweets from 10 years ago resurfaced and now her fans have have clocked her fiancé, Connor Swift, also has a history of tweeting hateful language. Elle has since apologised in both an Instagram story and YouTube video, and her 28-year-old fiancé Connor has also apologised for his shameful tweeting in a post on Instagram where he has over 176,000 followers.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Bebe Rexha Shares Emotional TikTok About Her Weight: ‘I Am the Heaviest I’ve Ever Been’

A painful confession. Bebe Rexha opened up about struggling with her body image amid the holidays in an emotional video. “I know we’re all supposed to be merry and, like, ‘Yay, it’s the holidays!’ —which I am, ish,” the “Meant to Be” songstress, 32, began in a TikTok video posted on Monday, December 27. “I think I am the heaviest I’ve ever been. I weighed myself just now, and I don’t feel comfortable sharing the weight because I feel embarrassed.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Elle

Gal Gadot Admits Her Super Controversial Imagine Cover Was in 'Poor Taste'

Remember that harrowing day when you were minding your own business scrolling Twitter early in the pandemic and all of a sudden you were confronted with several dozen celebrities singing Imagine at you?. Well Gal Gadot—who starred in the widely-panned video alongside other celebs including Kristen Wiig, Sia, Will Ferrell,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Simon Cowell shares his heartbreak over sudden death

Simon Cowell has taken to social media following the sudden death of Il Divo star Carlos Marin. The music mogul shared a statement expressing his grief which read: “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. WATCH: Simon Cowell's son Eric makes...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For What Kanye West Just Said About His Marriage—Kim Must Be SO Mad!

Kanye West – now officially known as Ye – has given up on trying to play it cool, as he is now literally begging Kim Kardashian to take him back. Ye made the emotional plea to his 41-year-old estranged wife (who is now officially dating 28-year-old SNL comedian Pete Davidson) in front of the 70,000 people who attended the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, December 9th, which was also livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.
RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

My Jaw Is STILL On The Floor After Seeing The Plunging Sequin Dress Sandra Bullock Is Wearing In The New 'Lost City' Trailer

Is it just us, or does anyone else think that Sandra Bullock has turned back the clock this year? Fresh from wowing us with her skintight crystal Stella McCartney catsuit on the red carpet earlier this month, the 57-year-old actress is back with yet another jaw-dropping look; this time for the promo poster and trailer of her brand new movie, The Lost City.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

How Jennifer Garner Feels About Ben Affleck Saying He Was ‘Trapped’ In Their Marriage

Sources close to Jennifer Garner revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s ‘unbothered’ by her ex-husband’s comments about their marriage in a recent interview. Jennifer Garner isn’t going to let her ex-husband Ben Affleck‘s recent interview, where he said he felt “trapped” in their marriage, bring her down. Sources close to the 49-year-old actress revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s “taking it with a grain of salt,” and it isn’t going to damage their co-parenting relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

The Independent

425K+
Followers
154K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy