Daniella Grimaldi has worked with young addicts long enough to know it can happen to anyone. “I say this to everybody: you don’t know what you don’t know about your kids. You could have the best kids in the world and raise them the right away, but all they have to do is hang out with someone who’s doing the wrong thing. That’s when kids fall behind.”

CHICOPEE, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO