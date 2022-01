SpartanNash has promoted Amy McClellan to senior vice president and chief marketing officer (CMO), according to a press release on Monday. McClellan, who previously served as vice president of fresh merchandising, has been with SpartanNash since its acquisition in 2019 of Martin’s, where she worked for 20 years. She fills the role vacated by Lori Raya, who left the company last year after a short tenure.

BUSINESS ・ 23 HOURS AGO