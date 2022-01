Policy, politics and progressive commentary Workers who test positive for COVID say they’re being asked to stay on the job, according to a dozen complaints filed with Nevada OSHA in December. “Four employees that had informed management that they tested positive for COVID were denied time off to quarantine and faced retaliation if they did not return to work,” says […] The post COVID-positive workers pressured to stay on the job, say OSHA complaints appeared first on Nevada Current.

