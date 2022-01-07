Marin County updates COVID-19 guidelines amid omicron variant

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Marin County Health Department updated COVID-19 guidelines for schools on Thursday to keep up with changes brought on by the omicron variant.

They acknowledged at this stage in the pandemic, the risk of being sent to the hospital with severe symptoms is down.

One-in-fifteen people are requiring intensive care compared to one in five who were infected with the delta variant.

But omicron is infecting more people, faster, so protecting the health of students and staff is a priority so kids can stay in school.

“All of our strategies are laser focused on keeping schools open and not having schools excluded especially when we have a less virulent, less severe virus we still have policies that are pandemic-level policies of isolation and quarantine. And so, these are our strategies to keep schools open,” Marin County Deputy Public Health Officer Lisa Santora said.

That being said, face coverings are still required for students and staff while they’re indoors.

Boosters shots are encouraged for those who are eligible.

Kids kindergarten through 12th grade will be given COVID tests if they get symptoms.

When in quarantine and before they’re allowed back to school, isolation will last five days with a negative test and if symptoms are gone.

Otherwise, kids will stay home for a total of ten days.

The updated guidance also limits school gatherings to 50 people indoors.

Only the fully vaccinated can attend sports games and performances inside.

Sports teams will be sent home to quarantine for seven days if four team members are infected within 14 days.

“We’ve see now the data has accumulated, and I think others across the nation have learned what we knew, is that closing schools creates significant public health harm, in social and mental health,” Marin County Health Director Dr. Matt Willis said.

In fact, during one of the most isolated periods in the pandemic, more people in isolation were turning to a Marin County suicide hotline near the end of 2020.

Willis reminds parents to keep their kids home and have them tested if they show any sign of being sick before they can come back to the classroom.

They admit testing too soon could get you a false at-home test result.

But the county’s health leaders don’t recommend confirming a positive with a PCR test saying, just treat it like a positive especially if there are symptoms.

Willis says another peak for infections is expected in the middle of this month.

Another community meeting is set for next Wednesday.

