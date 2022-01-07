ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

The finishing five: Iowa and Wisconsin

By SteveBatterson
Quad Cities Onlines
 4 days ago

Five thoughts to ponder following the Iowa basketball team's 87-78 loss at Wisconsin on Thursday:. When you look at Iowa's four losses this season, there is one thing in common with each. The Hawkeyes have been beaten by at least a dozen rebounds in each of those games, including...

qconline.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

People moving from Missouri are headed to these states

STACKER – The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% […]
MISSOURI STATE
iowapublicradio.org

Western Iowa casinos predicted to lose significant revenue from Nebraska competition

Nebraska’s plans to construct casinos along Iowa’s western border could lead to a significant loss in revenue for Iowa’s gaming industry. A recent socioeconomic analysis by the Spectrum Gaming Group predicts major losses in revenue for the state by 2025. The study anticipates casinos in Council Bluffs and Sioux City will face stiff competition from incoming casinos being constructed across the border in Omaha and South Sioux City.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Maryland State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
State
Illinois State
State
Virginia State
Eagle 102.3

How Much You Need to Earn to be “Middle Class” in Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois

Middle class is an idea we seem to be pretty comfortable with, until we try to define it. More than half of us are part of it, but what does being “middle class” really mean? We hear it described as shrinking, but who or what is “middle class” anyway? To me, the term has always described working people who earn enough to be secure. Wage earners who earn enough to purchase homes, vehicles, and some extras while keeping their bills paid. Investopedia defines the term like this; “The middle class is a description given to individuals and households who typically fall between the working class and the upper class within a socio-economic hierarchy. In Western cultures, persons in the middle class tend to have a higher proportion of college degrees than those in the working class, have more income available for consumption, and may own property. Those in the middle class often are employed as professionals, managers, and civil servants.”
ILLINOIS STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Preseason Top 10 Rankings

Longtime college football analyst Joel Klatt released his way-too-early college football preseason top 10 rankings for 2022 on Saturday. The FOX college football analyst made some waves with his preseason top 10 picks, released on social media. Here’s Klatt’s top 10:. Alabama. Ohio State. Georgia. Texas A&M. Michigan.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Davison
Person
Jordan Bohannon
Person
Fran Mccaffery
The Big Lead

Georgia Players Celebrate National Title While Wearing Alabama Hats

Georgia captured its first national title since 1980 by outlasting Alabama in Indianapolis last night. Though the Bulldogs were favored, it is still a stark surprise when any team other than the Crimson Tide captures college football's most vaunted prize. So perhaps that explains why Nakobe Dean and a handful of his teammates were handed hats commemorating Alabama's big win for the on-field celebration. ESPN cameras caught the mixup while focusing on Dean, who was paramount in mitigating Bryce Young and the Crimson Tide offense.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Basketball#Iowa Hawkeye#Hawkeyes#Badgers 43 26#Purdue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball

Comments / 0

Community Policy