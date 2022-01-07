The finishing five: Iowa and Wisconsin

Middle class is an idea we seem to be pretty comfortable with, until we try to define it. More than half of us are part of it, but what does being “middle class” really mean? We hear it described as shrinking, but who or what is “middle class” anyway? To me, the term has always described working people who earn enough to be secure. Wage earners who earn enough to purchase homes, vehicles, and some extras while keeping their bills paid. Investopedia defines the term like this; “The middle class is a description given to individuals and households who typically fall between the working class and the upper class within a socio-economic hierarchy. In Western cultures, persons in the middle class tend to have a higher proportion of college degrees than those in the working class, have more income available for consumption, and may own property. Those in the middle class often are employed as professionals, managers, and civil servants.”

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO