BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With beds “virtually full” from the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases, the Maryland Hospital Association is calling on the general public to “receive the right care in the right place,” protect against the virus by getting vaccinated or boosted, and to maintain precautions such as mask wearing and social distancing. As of the Tuesday, the number of Marylanders hospitalized with COVID-19 is just shy of 3,500, according to data from the state health department. The number of patients has doubled in the last two weeks and is about 1,500 people more than the previous height of the pandemic...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO