ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Judge Sentences Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderers To Life In Prison

By Bruce C.T. Wright
NewsOne
NewsOne
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aoSXq_0dfO6Wqc00

Ahmaud Arbery’s convicted murderers, from left: Gregory McMichael, William “Roddie” Bryan, Travis McMichael. | Source: Glynn County Sheriff’s Office

UPDATED: 3:20 p.m. ET

A judge on Friday handed down life in prison sentences to each of Ahmuad Arbery ‘s three convicted murderers for the brutal and brazen killing of the unarmed Black jogger in a case that centered on race and captivated the world’s attention.

Travis McMichael , 35, who pulled the trigger on the shotgun that killed Arbery in 2020, was sentenced to life plus 20 years in prison without the possibility of parole. His father, Gregory , 66, received the same sentence.

Their accomplice, friend and neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan , was sentenced to life plus 20 years, after which he will be eligible for parole if the 52-year-old is alive at that time. Bryan’s conviction carries a mandatory minimum of 30 years served in prison before he would be eligible for parole.

MORE: Everything You Need To Know About The Trial To Hold Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Accountable

Before sentencing the three men, Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley called Arbery’s killing “ callous” and cautioned against confusing closure from the sentencing with accountability. But Walmsley showed Bryan a semblance of mercy because “he demonstrated he had grave concerns” about the killing and cooperated with law enforcement, making his “situation a little bit different” from the McMichaels’.

“ Today the defendants are being held accountable for their actions,” Walmsley said.

Arbery’s parents — Wanda Cooper-Jones and Marcus Arbery — were present for the sentencing. Along with their daughter, Jasmine, they each offered emotional victim impact statements hours before sentencing that called for the harshest penalties available to be brought against the defendants.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

All three convicted murderers were facing life sentences for their roles in Ahmaud’s killing, which happened on Feb. 23, 2020, after the trio racially profiled, chased, trapped and shot the 25-year-old because they suspected without proof that he burglarized a nearby property.

The McMichaels and Bryan on Nov. 24, 2021, were each found guilty of nearly all the criminal counts for which they were charged in the killing. All three were indicted by a grand jury on malice and felony murder charges as well as aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Wanda Cooper-Jones, the mother of Ahmaud Arbery, talks with the media outside the Glynn County Courthouse on November 8, 2021, in Brunswick, Georgia. | Source: Sean Rayford / Getty

Travis McMichael was found guilty on all counts. Gregory McMichael was found guilty on all but one of the charges and Bryan was found guilty on all but three of the charges. There were nine counts that the jury had to consider.

The guilty verdicts mean the mostly white jury didn’t buy the defendants’ claim that they were attempting to make a citizen’s arrest of Arbery when Travis McMichael shot him twice at close range with a shotgun. At the time he was killed, Arbery was unarmed and only wearing a t-shirt, shorts and running shoes.

After Friday’s sentencing, the convicted murderers still must answer to federal hate crime charges in another trial scheduled to begin next month in a case that will determine whether they went after Arbery because he was Black. Jury selection in that trial is scheduled to begin on Feb. 7, according to the Associated Press .

Marcus Arbery (L), Ahmaud Arbery’s father, speaks outside the Fountain of Praise church during the public viewing for George Floyd in Houston, Texas, on June 8, 2020. | Source: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / Getty

Next month, the McMichaels and Bryan face a second trial, this time in U.S. District Court on federal hate crime charges. A judge has set jury selection to begin Feb. 7. Prosecutors will argue that the three men violated Arbery’s civil rights and targeted him because he was Black.

Before the sentencing hearing, Crump and fellow civil rights attorney and Texas attorney general candidate Lee Merritt, who represents’ Cooper-Jones, are scheduled to accompany Ahmaud’s parents at a prayer breakfast at the courthouse Friday morning.

This is a developing story that will be updated following the sentencing with additional information as it becomes available.

SEE ALSO:

Jackie Johnson: Guilty Verdicts For Ahmaud Arbery’s Murder Draws Attention To Ex-DA Indicted In Alleged Coverup

Will George Barnhill Be Next Georgia DA Indicted? Guilty Verdicts In Ahmaud Arbery’s Murder Prompts Speculation

[ione_media_gallery id="3944536" overlay="true"]

Comments / 3

Related
BET

Derek Chauvin Living ‘Dismal’ Life In Prison For George Floyd Murder, According To Report

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis policeman convicted of killing George Floyd, is reportedly struggling behind bars. According to TMZ, Chauvin is living a “dismal” life in a sector of restrictive housing in the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights. A rep told the outlet he is under 24-hour surveillance and staff checks on him every 30 minutes. The convicted murderer has no contact with other inmates, he also showers, eats, sleeps and uses the bathroom in his cell.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
blackchronicle.com

Ahmaud Arbery Update: George Barnhill Indicted Next? Georgia DAs Charged

Wednesday’s long-awaited guilty verdict for the three white men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery drew attention to what would come next in the still-unfinished saga stemming from the modern-day lynching of a Black man who was out jogging on that fateful day in Brunswick, Georgia, last year. Father and son...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
Kansas City Star

‘My hands are tied’: Judge sentences Kansas City man to 6 years in prison in 2019 killing

A Kansas City man has been sentenced to six years in prison for the killing of another Kansas City man in 2019. Jason K. Cook, 24, was sentenced Wednesday in the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Cameron Douglas. Cook was found guilty in October of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. The jury recommended he serve three years on each count. A judge on Wednesday chose to have the sentences run consecutively.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Murder#Prison#Life Sentences#Superior Court#Mcmichaels
The US Sun

Who is Gregory McMichael’s wife?

ON January 7, 2022, Gregory McMichael, who along with his son Trevor McMichael, was sentenced to life in prison for murdering Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia in 2020. Gregory’s wife was present in court during the verdict. Who is Gregory McMichael’s wife?. McMichael is married to wife Leigh McMichael,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Ahmaud Arbery news: Mother ‘very thankful’ as Travis and Gregory McMichael get life without parole

Gregory and Travis McMichael, white father and son convicted of murdering Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery, have been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 20 years.A judge handed down the sentences in Glynn County, Georgia, on Friday afternoon. The McMichaels’ neighbour and co-defendant William “Roddie” Bryan Jr was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole after 30 years served. The sentence came nearly two years after the three men chased Arbery, who was unarmed, through a neighbourhood in their trucks before shooting him in February 2020. The attack was captured in footage filmed by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

Convicted Murderer Robert Durst Dies In Prison At Age 78

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Millionaire real estate heir Robert Durst, who was convicted last year of killing a friend in her Benedict Canyon home, has died in a California prison at the age of 78. FILE — Robert Durst takes the stand and testifies in his murder trial answering questions from defense attorney Dick DeGuerin, left, at the Inglewood Courthouse on Aug. 9, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images) In a statement provided to CBSLA Monday, Durst’s attorney said that he died of “natural causes associated with the litany of medical issues we had repeatedly reported to the court...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

‘Pure evil’ murderer of toddler Star Hobson is jailed for life

The “pure evil” woman who murdered 16-month-old Star Hobson has been told she must serve a minimum of 25 years in prison.Bouncer and security guard Savannah Brockhill 28, was jailed for life at Bradford Crown Court alongside Star’s mother, Frankie Smith 20, who was handed an eight-year sentence for causing or allowing her daughter’s death.The killing of Star and details of how she was subjected to months of assaults and psychological harm have caused an outcry, especially as the trial came so soon after the case of murdered Solihull six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.Star’s great-grandfather, David Fawcett, has led the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsOne

NewsOne

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsOne.com is your destination for news and information for and about Blacks in America. Filled with original stories, diverse opinions, photos, videos and polls, NewsOne is dedicated to deepening out audiences’ understanding about current events and their impact on black lives.

 https://newsone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy