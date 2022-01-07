Carlisle could field new signings for visit of Bradford

Carlisle manager Keith Millen has new options for the visit of Bradford in Sky Bet League Two after making three new signings.

Forwards Omari Patrick and Tyrese Omotoye, and defender Joel Senior could come into the reckoning after arriving at Brunton Park in the first week of the January transfer window.

Brad Young and Jonathan Dinzeyi have returned to parent clubs Aston Villa and Arsenal respectively but goalkeeper Mark Howard will continue after extending his short-term contract.

Zach Clough (calf) and Lewis Alessandra (foot) are nearing returns from injury but Gime Toure and Josh Dixon are still out.

Bradford could hand a debut to winger Dion Pereira following his loan move from Championship side Luton.

The former Watford player joined the Bantams on a short-term deal until the end of the season earlier this week.

Captain Niall Canavan is now clear of suspension but remains on the sidelines for fitness reasons.

Winger Abo Eisa is likely to be out until next month with a hamstring injury.

