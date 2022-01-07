ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Carlisle could field new signings for visit of Bradford

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A3MLX_0dfO6DK300

Carlisle manager Keith Millen has new options for the visit of Bradford in Sky Bet League Two after making three new signings.

Forwards Omari Patrick and Tyrese Omotoye, and defender Joel Senior could come into the reckoning after arriving at Brunton Park in the first week of the January transfer window.

Brad Young and Jonathan Dinzeyi have returned to parent clubs Aston Villa and Arsenal respectively but goalkeeper Mark Howard will continue after extending his short-term contract.

Zach Clough (calf) and Lewis Alessandra (foot) are nearing returns from injury but Gime Toure and Josh Dixon are still out.

Bradford could hand a debut to winger Dion Pereira following his loan move from Championship side Luton.

The former Watford player joined the Bantams on a short-term deal until the end of the season earlier this week.

Captain Niall Canavan is now clear of suspension but remains on the sidelines for fitness reasons.

Winger Abo Eisa is likely to be out until next month with a hamstring injury.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Paul Tisdale’s new signings could feature as Stevenage host Walsall

Stevenage manager Paul Tisdale could refresh his side for the visit of Walsall in Sky Bet League Two after a flurry of signings in the opening week of the January transfer window. Club favourite Michael Bostwick, comfortable at centre-half or in midfield, headlined the arrivals after rejoining the club on...
SPORTS
newschain

Jason Demetriou strikes as improving Southend see off Yeovil

Goals from Jason Demetriou and Thomas Clifford helped Southend make it three Vanarama National League games unbeaten with a 2-1 win over Yeovil at Roots Hall. Southend broke the deadlock just before the half-hour mark through Demetriou when he picked the ball up on the edge of the area, let fly from range and saw his effort deflected into the back of the net.
SOCCER
The Independent

Football rumours: Newcastle hoping to woo Kiwi international Chris Wood

What the papers sayNewcastle have reportedly locked their sights on New Zealand international Chris Wood. The Telegraph reports the club is hoping the Burnley striker will sign this week and help solve their firepower problem.Jean-Philippe Mateta is close to leaving Crystal Palace after 18 months, the Evening Standard reports. The paper says the striker could be moving to St Etienne after an underwhelming stint with the Premier League club.Elsewhere, the Liverpool Echo reports comments made by former Newcastle goalkeeper Shay Given on Premier Sports that he advised Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher to leave the club on loan during the transfer window. Given...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Niall Canavan
Person
Joel Senior
Person
Omari Patrick
Person
Abo Eisa
Person
Zach Clough
Person
Keith Millen
Person
Dion Pereira
Person
Lewis Alessandra
The Independent

Milot Rashica – Every game is a cup final now for Norwich

Milot Rashica believes “every game is like a final” for Norwich after they returned to winning ways with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Charlton in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.The Kosovo international scored the only goal of the game in the 79th minute after Charlton had dominated for large parts of the game.Half-time substitute Rashica, who had played a large part in the Canaries’ improved second-half performance, was alert at the far post to tap home from a Teemu Pukki cross to give the visitors the lead, and score his first goal for the club since his move...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ledley meets Ledley and Mason Mount turns 23 – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 10.FootballHappy 23rd birthday Mason Mount 2️⃣3️⃣ today 🎉A very happy birthday to @masonmount_10! pic.twitter.com/MjVgdsOmwv— England (@England) January 10, 2022Happy birthday, Mason! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/VGKzb6biFW— Premier League (@premierleague) January 10, 2022Happy birthday, Mason Mount!#EFL | #RaisedInTheEFL pic.twitter.com/Gj5kFhcqDZ— EFL (@EFL) January 10, 2022Have a good one, Mase! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/mbglt0tfGj— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 10, 2022Liverpool remembered Billy Liddell.The magnificent Billy Liddell was born 100 years ago today.A true Liverpool legend and one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Southampton hopeful Tino Livramento will avoid knee surgery

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says there is a “little bit of hope” that Tino Livramento will avoid surgery on his injured knee.England Under-21 defender Livramento has been a star performer since his summer arrival from Chelsea but missed Saints’ last two games due to a meniscus problem.The 19-year-old, whose return date remains unknown, is being assessed on a daily basis and has not suffered any further setbacks ahead of Tuesday’s Premier League clash with Brentford.“The first steps in training now have shown no reaction from the knee,” said Hasenhuttl, whose son was sidelined for a year with a meniscus injury.“This...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Everton’s Tom Davies has successful hamstring operation

Everton have announced midfielder Tom Davies has undergone successful surgery on a hamstring injury. The 23-year-old sustained the problem at the end of December, having been making his way back to full fitness following a knee issue. The Toffees said investigations revealed a “high-grade tendon injury that required surgical intervention”,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aston Villa#Arsenal#Bantams
newschain

Gareth Ainsworth hails Jack Grimmer after Wycombe down Bolton

Gareth Ainsworth believes Jack Grimmer timed his first goal for Wycombe perfectly after the defender scored the second in a 2-0 win over Bolton. Grimmer’s 52nd-minute stunner and a first-half effort from Brandon Hanlan earned the Chairboys a victory that maintained their momentum in the Sky Bet League One promotion race.
SOCCER
newschain

Mark Robinson frustrated by officials as AFC Wimbledon beaten by MK Dons

AFC Wimbledon manager Mark Robinson was frustrated to have Nesta Guinness-Walker sent off for what he felt were two innocuous challenges in his side’s 1-0 defeat at MK Dons. Guinness-Walker was dismissed after 36 minutes at Stadium MK to make the visitors’ task even harder after they had fallen behind to Matt O’Riley’s goal.
SOCCER
newschain

Forest Green make it 12 League Two games unbeaten with victory over Colchester

Forest Green made it 12 League Two games unbeaten as the runaway leaders opened up a nine-point gap at the top with a 2-0 win over Colchester. Jamille Matt’s 16th goal of the season and a stoppage-time strike from substitute Josh March proved the difference between the two sides against a Colchester side struggling at the wrong end of the table.
SPORTS
newschain

Nigel Clough hails ‘important’ win as Mansfield beat Swindon

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough believed his side’s 3-2 home victory over play-off rivals Swindon was their most important win of the season. The Stags were pipped at the death in Saturday’s FA Cup clash with Middlesbrough but bounced back to make it five Sky Bet League Two wins in a row and eight in nine.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
newschain

Boreham Wood stay third with victory over Wealdstone

Danilo Orsi-Dadomo’s second-half effort ensured Boreham Wood retained third spot in the National League with a 1-0 win over Wealdstone. The first big chance of the game fell to the visitors as a goalbound effort from Wealdstone was hooked off the line by Josh Rees. Boreham Wood opened the...
SOCCER
newschain

Southampton power past Brentford in front of new owners

Southampton’s new owners watched from the stands as the club registered their biggest Premier League win of the season by thrashing Brentford 4-1. Goals from Jan Bednarek, Armando Broja and Che Adams, plus an own-goal from Bees goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez, secured a resounding victory in Saints’ first top-flight outing since last week’s takeover.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass relishing raucous Pittodrie for Rangers clash

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass is relishing the prospect of a raucous Pittodrie for next week’s blockbuster clash with Rangers. It was confirmed on Tuesday by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon that crowd restrictions imposed in Scotland last month will be lifted from the start of next week, meaning one of the standout fixtures on the cinch Premiership card can now be staged in front of a bumper crowd.
SOCCER
newschain

Former Stoke captain Ryan Shawcross announces his retirement

Former Stoke captain Ryan Shawcross has announced his retirement. The 34-year-old sustained a season-ending back injury playing for David Beckham’s Inter Miami in August and has decided to call time on his 16-year playing career. “Despite stepping out of my playing career due to injury, my passion for the...
SOCCER
newschain

Derby’s David Marshall makes QPR switch

David Marshall has left Derby to join fellow Championship side QPR on a permanent deal until the end of the season. The 36-year-old started all three of Scotland’s games at Euro 2020 but has not played for Wayne Rooney’s side this term. Derby have now confirmed an agreement...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Super-sub Paul Glatzel rescues Tranmere a point at Salford

Paul Glatzel came off the bench to rescue Tranmere a point in a 1-1 draw at Salford. The Ammies took the lead when Remi Oteh capitalised on a miskick from Rovers goalkeeper Ross Doohan to convert the easiest of chances on the half hour. Salford were seeking a third straight...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
111K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy