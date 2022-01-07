ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Alteryx announces intent to buy Trifacta

By Tony Baer (dbInsight)
ZDNet
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnalytics company Alteryx announced late yesterday its intent to acquire data preparation provider Trifacta for $400 million in cash. The deal will also include $75 million of restricted stock as inducement for Trifacta staff to say on. While at first glance, the deal appears to bring in overlapping capabilities in data...

www.zdnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Aptiv to acquire software company Wind River from TPG Capital for $4.3 billion in cash

Aptiv Plc said Tuesday it has reached an agreement to acquire software company Wind River from TPG Capital for $4.3 billion in cash. Wind River makes edge-to-cloud software for the aerospace and defense, telecommunications, industrial and automotive markets and is used on more than 2 billion devises across more than 1,700 customers globally, the companies said in a joint statement. "The automotive industry is undergoing its largest transformation in over a century, as connected, software-defined vehicles increasingly become critical elements of the broader intelligent ecosystem," said Kevin Clark, CEO of Aptiv. The deal is expected to close by mid-year and will be financed by a mix of cash and debt. Aptiv shares were not active premarket, but have gained 13% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

Intel gets new client chief and CFO as Gregory Bryant departs

Intel has announced a new head for its client computing group with current chief Gregory Bryant departing at the end of month after three decades at the company. Replacing Bryant is Michelle Johnston Holthaus, who is currently the general manager of Intel sales, marketing, and communications, and was previously sales chief of the client computing group.
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Why my two-person company bought a Google Workspace Enterprise plan

So, this is kind of a "rest of the story" story. It all started about a year ago when Google rebranded its premium G-Suite service to Workspace. As a relatively stealthy move, not only did Google change the brand, but they also eliminated the unlimited storage option for Business level plans that many G-Suite customers relied upon.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Visualization#Data Science#Google Cloud
MarketWatch

Car-sharing company Turo files for IPO

Peer-to-peer car-sharing company Turo has filed for an initial public offering, according to a filing late Monday. Turo, based in San Francisco, filed to sell up to $100 million worth of shares, although that figure is often a placeholder used to calculate fees. The company plans to list its stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TURO, and underwriters include JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley. "Our mission is to put the world's 1.5 billion cars to better use," Turo said in its prospectus, adding that its business is "resilient" as it "dynamically adjusts" to the needs of car owners and car renters. For the nine months ended on Sept. 30, Turo had sales of $330.5 million, up 207% from sales of $107.8 million for the same period in 2020, the company said. Net loss rose to $129.3 million, from $51.7 million for the same period in 2020. After a record-shattering 2021, the IPO market is expected to welcome companies such as grocery-delivery service Instacart, data-analytics company Databricks, and
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Google
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) rallied 1.21% to $2,773.39 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,670.29 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.45% to 36,068.87. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $245.94 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

CrossTower Partners With BankProv to Provide Crypto Lending Platform

Two companies recently announced a new partnership aimed at addressing the growing demand to borrow against crypto - digital assets capital markets firm CrossTower is partnering with commercial bank, BankProv. The companies are launching a crypto lending platform that will allow Bitcoin miners to receive loans to invest in crypto mining equipment. The companies say the program also addresses the difficulty of breaking into crypto mining due to the high cost. CrossTower research analyst Martin Gaspar joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
CREDITS & LOANS
Entrepreneur

Is MicroStrategy a Good Stock to Own in 2022?

Business intelligence company MicroStrategy’s (MSTR) shares have tumbled in price recently because of growing pessimism surrounding the company’s expanding bitcoin holdings. With bitcoin plunging as a crypto retreat continues, MSTR’s...
STOCKS
ZDNet

Tencent to divest $3B worth of shares in Singapore's Sea

Tencent Holdings says it is divesting some of its shares in Singapore-based e-commerce operator Sea, estimated to be worth some $3 billion. The sale will see the Chinese tech giant's stake in Sea drop from 21.3% to 18.7%, and voting power reduced to less than 10%. In a statement released...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy