Man found shot in Springdale restaurant's parking lot

By B.J. Bethel
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 4 days ago
The Springdale Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Showcase Bar and Grill on Springfield Pike.

Police were called to the restaurant at 1:27 a.m. about a man who was found shot in his arm and torso in the restaurant's parking lot. Springdale police said he was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Law enforcement is asking for anyone with information about the shooting to call 513-346-5760.

WCPO will continue to update this story.

