Brother Love Triangle: Joie Chavis Said She Regrets Tongue Kissing Diddy After Mentioning Their Travel Plans To His Rumored City Girl Girlfriend, Yung Miami

By @AieshaTweets
 4 days ago

The Brother Love triangle continues…

Source: Getty / Getty

Joie Chavis is clearing the air about her alleged Diddy fling— leaving fans even more confused!

In case you missed it, the Instagram model sparked rumors that she was intimate with Diddy after photos of them tongue kissing in Capri surfaced online over the summer. Around the same time, speculation that Diddy and Yung Miami were seeing each other sparked after the pair were seen holding hands and canoodling on several occasions in social media posts.

Folks invested in this seemingly convoluted lust triangle were left EVEN MORE confused recently, after Diddy invited Yung Miami, Joie, and ex-fling Daphne Joy to his private New Years’ Eve gathering.

So, who is Diddy really dating???

Joie claims it’s “not her” in a recent rant she made in a comment on The Shade Room. After vowing to practice celibacy in an IG story post, a fan scoffed at her in a comment, hinting that she was just around Yung Miami and Diddy.

Joie denied knowing anything personally about Yung Miami and Diddy dating but did reveal that she told Miami about their “business trip” to Capri before it happened. She also claims to regret kissing Diddy, calling him her “friend.”

“No TF I wasn’t,” wrote Joie.

“Since y’all so damn nosy, here it is! Me and him are friends and have been! I was working on un unreleased project for him and thats why I was in Italy! In the midstof me being there we kissed, thats it. Didn’t go further than that! I had my own damn room and he has always been respectful to me as a friend. The kiss shouldn’t have happened, but it did, and there’s nothing I can do about it. She [Miami] knew about the project because I told her prior, in Houston!”

“I didn’t and still dont know anyone else’s business on how people deal with each other but being that we always exchange on socials, I thought I should let her know.”

“I hate that Im even responding right now cause usually I pay it, BOOTS! Not this year and moving forward! I’m gonna stand up for myself regardless of how y’all see it, or what y’all believe. I’m tired of it. I don’t bother NO ONE, I make my money and take care of my kids! That’s my only focus!”

“Now find someone else to bully and dead this damn love circle y’all think is going on! Cause it ain’t that, wasn’t that, and will never be that!! Now leave me alone lol”

Peep her comment, below.

Does Joie’s explanation make sense to YOU?

