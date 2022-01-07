ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Gov. Whitmer to host virtual roundtable on new office of rural development

By Autumn Pitchure
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — On Friday, Jan. 7, Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be at a roundtable discussion with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).

Whitmer will join Director Gary McDowell, Michigan Economic Corporation (MEDC) CEO Quentin Messer, local elected officials, economic leaders, educators and business leadership.

The discussion will be about the new Office of Rural Development.

Whitmer signed an executive directive establishing the Office of Rural Development within MDARD with primary interest on all rural matters and issuing guidance on urgent issues in rural Michigan.

