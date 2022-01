LOS ANGELES — The start of 2022 at the University of California feels like March 2020 deja vu for some students. Most campuses started the winter quarter Monday with two weeks of remote classes — a decision announced days before Christmas as omicron cases prompted new warnings for caution from health experts and public officials. But the online reality has reminded students of March 2020 when a two-week shutdown turned into campus shutdowns that sundered their traditional college experience. With coronavirus cases rapidly surging, driven largely by younger adults, many students are already wondering if the delay to in-person classes will expand.

