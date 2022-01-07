ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball Hall of Fame 2022: Why Yankees’ Alex Rodriguez belongs in Cooperstown

By Joe Giglio
NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
You don’t have to like Alex Rodriguez, but the idea of pretending his career didn’t exist makes zero sense. That’s my perspective as we count down the days until the Baseball Hall of Fame announcement. According to the (useful and incredible) public voting tracker that is updated after every eligible voter...

