Did You Know? There’s a Michigan War Dog Memorial in Michigan

For 32 years, the Grand Riviera Theatre presented motion pictures to the public in grand style. This palace, built in an Italian Renaissance style, served the Detroit public from 1925 thru 1952. Planned and constructed by the Grand Riviera Theatre Company, upon its opening on August 25, 1925, the dedication was as follows: “To the people of Detroit and to their children and to their children’s children; that through the years it may lighten the cares of life’s vicissitudes with wholesome laughter; that they may drink the innocent inspirations of music; that they may wrap themselves in the soft cloak of the arts and revel in decent recreation against the humdrum routine of mundane existence … to them and for this does the Grand Riviera Theatre Management dedicate this beautiful temple of play.”

