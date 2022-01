Supermodel Winnie Harlow is having the time of her life over in Dubai! She was spotted posing it up at her hotel at Raffles The Palm. She is simply STUNNING and a lady in red with her ensemble! She brought in the new year looking ravishing and I love this look from head to toe! The custom bustier styled dress with huge rhinestones, and draped chains completed her look. She styled the dress with her own jewels, nude lips and nails, I’m here for it! This is definitely how you ring in the new year lol! More pictures and the custom designer dress she was wearing inside, have a blessed day everyone!

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO