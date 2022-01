While bitcoin tapped a six-day high at over $43,000, most altcoins, led by Polkadot, charted even more impressive gains on a daily scale. Following the most recent price slides and enhanced volatility, bitcoin bounced off yesterday and touched $43,000 for the first time in nearly a week. The altcoins are in an even better position today with substantial price gains from Polkadot, Cardano, Avalanche, MATIC, and more.

MARKETS ・ 3 HOURS AGO