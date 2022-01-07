ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota proclaims January 22 LOCAL QUILT SHOP DAY

By Devils Lake Daily Journal
 4 days ago

BISMARCK – In recognition of the importance of independent quilt shops to local economies, Saturday January 22, 2022, is proclaimed to be Local Quilt Shop Day throughout North Dakota.

Local Quilt Shop Day is an annual arts celebration focusing on the rich tradition and history of quilting in our communities. This internationally celebrated holiday emphasizes the importance of Local Quilt Shops and their significant contributions and economic impact on local communities.

Local quilt shops not only provide supplies for quilting, but also serve as a center of learning and creativity for quilters and sewers embracing quilting. Through this unique art form, our communities and our history are stitched, layered, and bound together.

Celebrated on January 22, 2022 this year, Local Quilt Shop Day was established by The Fabric Shop Network, a trade association that represents over 5,000 local quilt shop owners globally. To participate is easy - The Fabric Shop Network encourages the public to visit their local quilt shops in person or online on Saturday January 22, 2022. Check with your local quilt shop for hours and days open as they may be impacted by local / state health guidelines.

