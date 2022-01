Starting Jan. 15, you can get certain at-home coronavirus tests for free — or get reimbursed if you pay upfront — so long as you have private health insurance. President Joe Biden unveiled the at-home testing program in early December as part of his administration’s winter COVID-19 agenda, but the administration was tight-lipped about the details for more than a month. The White House provided more specifics Monday.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 17 HOURS AGO