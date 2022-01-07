ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

How can I tell if I have a cold, the flu or COVID?

By The Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UFwHM_0dfO1n0i00

How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?

Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have since symptoms of the illnesses can overlap.

The viruses that cause colds, the flu and COVID-19 are spread the same way — through droplets from the nose and mouth of infected people. And they can all be spread before a person realizes they’re infected.

Exposed to COVID? How long to quarantine, according to CDC guidelines

The time varies for when someone with any of the illnesses will start feeling sick. Some people infected with the coronavirus don’t experience any symptoms, but it’s still possible for them to spread it.

Cough, fever, tiredness and muscle aches are common to both the flu and COVID-19, says Kristen Coleman, as assistant research professor at the University of Maryland School of Public Health. Symptoms specific to COVID-19 include the loss of taste or smell.

Common colds, meanwhile, tend to be milder with symptoms including a stuffy nose and sore throat. Fevers are more common with the flu.

Despite some false portrayals online, the viruses have not merged to create a new illness. But it’s possible to get the flu and COVID-19 at the same time, which some are calling “flurona.”

What is ‘flurona’ and how common is it?

“A co-infection of any kind can be severe or worsen your symptoms altogether,” says Coleman. “If influenza cases continue to rise, we can expect to see more of these types of viral co-infections in the coming weeks or months.”

With many similar symptoms caused by the three virus types, testing remains the best option to determine which one you may have. At-home tests for flu aren’t as widely available as those for COVID-19, but some pharmacies offer testing for both viruses at the same time, Coleman notes. This can help doctors prescribe the right treatment.

Sacramento County changes protocols for public meetings, ‘mega events’

Laboratories might also be able to screen samples for various respiratory viruses, including common cold viruses. But most do not have the capacity to routinely do this, especially during a COVID-19 surge, Coleman says.

Getting vaccinated helps reduce the spread of the viruses. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is safe to get a flu and COVID-19 shot or booster at the same time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 5

Kevin S
4d ago

How can you tell if the government is using the media for their agenda?

Reply
9
Tiny Timbo
4d ago

you can't do stop worrying about it and live life

Reply
10
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento County, CA
Health
County
Sacramento County, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Sacramento County, CA
Coronavirus
FOX40

Rise in COVID-19 cases causing potential surgery postponements

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Local hospitals are having to decide whether to suspend or postpone elective surgeries as staffing challenges arise due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.  Pushing back non-emergency operations can free up staff and keep attention to those who need care immediately, but those delays could lead to long-term health consequences.  […]
YOLO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Nursing facilities adjust safety protocols as COVID-19 cases surge

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — The elderly have been considered among those who are at high risk when it comes to COVID-19, and with the rise of omicron, there are many mandates in place to ensure safety at various skilled care facilities.  At Mountain Manor, they say that aside from the safety protocols to keep everyone […]
CARMICHAEL, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Symptoms#Flu Shot#Influenza#Colds#Covid#Cdc
FOX40

US hospitals letting infected staff members stay on the job

Hospitals around the U.S. are increasingly taking the extraordinary step of allowing nurses and other workers infected with the coronavirus to stay on the job if they have mild symptoms or none at all. The move is a reaction to the severe hospital staffing shortages and crushing caseloads that the omicron variant is causing. California […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX40

Infant formula recalled nationwide for possible health risks

(WTAJ) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a recall for a plant-based infant formula after it was found to have not met nutrition and labeling requirements the product had previously advertised. The agency requested Moor Herbs of Detroit, Michigan to inform any customers who purchased their “Healthy Beauty” Angel Formula to stop […]
DETROIT, MI
FOX40

Covered California enrollment begins as COVID cases surge

Even for people who avoid hospitalization during a case of COVID-19, treatment could still cost $1,300 out of pocket, without insurance. On average, that cost rises to $127,000 for those who need hospitalization and time in the ICU. Peter Lee, the president of Covered California, joined Sonseeahray to discuss how you and your family can […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

FOX40

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy