GameStop (NYSE:GME) enjoyed an interesting business year, to state the least. At the turn of the year, the firm had a face-off with Wall Street hedge funds. However, after facing various bankruptcy fears, the firm has so far bounced back, with shares presently trading at $146.46 per unit. Before announcing its interest in the world of NFTs, the firm had previously disclosed that it was hiring a security analyst with experience in blockchain, NFTs, and cryptocurrencies. However, not much information followed until their latest release today on its website that it was looking to hire NFT content creators.

RETAIL ・ 12 DAYS AGO