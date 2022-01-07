ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Wildlife Education Chocolate Treats

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kinder Joy National Park Foundation eggs are arriving as part of a limited-edition collaboration between the two brands that will provide young consumers with a way to learn about different species in an interactive way. The limited-edition chocolate eggs come with 16 new...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
wspa.com

New Addition to Wildlife Geeks

The Wildlife Geeks have a new special addition to their family and we have Chuck and Sally here to tell us all about it and how you can book a Wildlife Geeks Adventure Party or presentation. Wildlife Geeks. 843-592-8079.
ANIMALS
upr.org

Is it okay to feed wildlife in winter?

Many people believe feeding wildlife particularly in winter will help local wildlife during tough periods. There are compelling arguments against feeding wildlife to include building dependencies, habituating animals to humans, increased aggression of animals, higher road mortality, and higher window mortality. So, when is it okay to feed wildlife in...
ANIMALS
The Daily Planet

Don’t stress the wildlife

All last month, seasonal closures were in place for state wildlife areas in the Gunnison Basin. Now the closures have reached the San Juans. On Jan. 1, officials announced the shuttering of two wildlife areas in this region that together offer more than 11,000 acres “of critical wintering habitat and refuge for big game animals,” as Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) put it in a news release.
ANIMALS
TrendHunter.com

Candy Floss Hot Chocolates

For the first time in its history, New York City's iconic Serendipity3 restaurant is adding an all-new Frrrozen Hot Chocolate flavor to its menu with the addition of Cotton Candy Frrrozen Hot Chocolate. This decadent new treat is made with pink cotton candy-flavored white chocolate, a generous amount of whipped cream, a cotton candy topping and of course, a cherry to top it all off.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Eggs#Wildlife
robconews.com

Wildlife is worth preserving

In the news, a story caught my attention a few weeks ago and I have begun following the demise of the Florida manatees. According to the Miami Herald - A total of 757 manatees died, most from starvation, over the past year around the Indian River Lagoon, where pollution from farms and lawns has killed off seagrass. The deaths pushed the number of manatee deaths statewide past 1,000 for the year…
ANIMALS
TrendHunter.com

Chocolate Orange Hefeweizen Beers

"No, But That's a Real Nice Ski Mask" is the name of a brand new and limited-edition chocolate orange hefeweizen beer released by none other than Refined Fool Brewing, an innovative brewery based in the city of Sarnia in Canada's Ontario province. This chocolate orange hefeweizen beer is a decidedly...
DRINKS
myheraldreview.com

Whitewater Draw Wildlife Area

Went there 01.06.22 Thurs (yesterday) and tons of people but the Sandhill Crane population was the smallest I've ever seen. No Cooper's Hawk, no Northern Harrier scaring the Mexican Blackbirds. So this is from Jan 2019 when it was massive. Lousy video. Volume warning.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Pets
petbusiness

Tasty Treats

Barkworthies (barkworthies.com) Beef Cheeks contain naturally occurring collagen. The 100 percent digestible, all natural chews are sourced from free-range, grass-fed cattle, and harvested ethically. The collagen-packed chews come in three sizes, and infused with peanut butter or wrapped with real chicken. Ethical Pet’s (ethicalpet.com) Nothin’ to Hide collagen-based rawhide alternative...
PET SERVICES
oldtownwinchesterva.com

Chocolate Escape

Old Town Winchester kicks off the 2022 event season with the return of an annual favorite, Chocolate Escape! Join us on Saturday, February 5 for a decadent day out enjoying all the chocolate-covered delights that our restaurants and retailers have to offer, and find those sweet Valentine treats you’re looking for! For more information, visit enjoyotw.com or find us on Facebook and instagram at @oldtownwinchesterva ! Stores in Old Town wishing to participate can email their offerings to otw@winchesterva.gov by Friday, January 21 for inclusion in promotional materials.
WINCHESTER, VA
The Cullman Tribune

North Alabama Agriplex offering new educational program Living Landscapes for Wildlife in January

CULLMAN, Ala. – The North Alabama Agriplex will be hosting the Living Landscapes Landscaping for Wildlife from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27. The North Alabama Agriplex promotes agriculture education and heritage by offering educational programs, Touring Farms for Kids and public events. With Living Landscapes Landscaping for Wildlife, students can learn how to create the perfect habitat for helpful bugs, butterflies and more in their very own yard. A recent announcement reads, “Love attracting birds? Don’t stop there! — Living Landscapes is a program designed for adults and high school aged students to learn more about sustainability in your own backyard.” This event will be $10 per person, with registration required. Registration can be found at: https://cullmanrecreation.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=770. Additionally, this educational event is sponsored by the Cullman County Master Gardeners & Cullman Native Plant Society. The North Alabama Agriplex is located at 1714 Tally Ho St Cullman, AL 35055. Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
TrendHunter.com

Recycled Winter Outerwear

The five-piece Canada Goose HumanNature capsule collection of cold-weather outerwear made from lightweight recycled ripstop. There's the Standard Expedition Parka, plus four brand-new overcoats and puffer jackets for men and women that feature recycled feather-light ripstop—the recycled version of the brand's proprietary fabric. Made with 100% recycled Nylon, the...
ENVIRONMENT
themountvernongrapevine.com

Wildlife Wednesday – The Blue Jay

Did you know it is National Bird Day? As we celebrate the day, let’s spotlight a bird you will see a lot in Ohio during the winter months for Wildlife Wednesday – the blue jay. The blue jay is part of the crow family, which is a group...
OHIO STATE
TrendHunter.com

At-Home Mushroom Gardening Kits

Mushroom foraging is a common activity for outdoor enthusiasts to partake in but is only possible during certain times of the year depending on the season, so the Forest Origins Mushroom Trio Grow Kit is here to offer a solution. The kit comes with three fungal bricks that are infused...
GARDENING
tastywoo.com

Chocolate Pastry Cream

Popular in Italy, extremely delicious and rich, this chocolate pastry cream is a base for many desserts across the world. Thick, creamy and chocolatey, you can use this recipe to frost and decorate all your favorite desserts. Try it!. Ingredients:. 2 ¼ cups whole milk. 1/2 cup sugar. 2...
RECIPES
jamiesfeast.com

Soft Chocolate Baileys Shortbread

This moist, creamy, and soft chocolate Baileys shortbread makes beautiful dessert for family and friends for any occasion, especially for the holiday season. Amazingly delicious, quick and easy, this sweet salami tastes like heaven! Following, you can find out more about this unique recipe:. Ingredients:. 250 grams unsalted butter. 180...
RECIPES
arcamax.com

Chocolate Ganache

We survey Plan Z dieters on occasion and ask them all kinds of questions. In a recent survey, we asked them the biggest reason they decided to go on a diet and chose Plan Z. You know what the most popular answer was?. I, for one, was surprised by the...
FOOD & DRINKS
RecipeGirl

Chocolate Fudge Sauce

I really love making this quick and easy chocolate fudge sauce to add to ice cream and other desserts. This is one of those recipes that is hard to resist. When you make this chocolate fudge sauce, you’re going to want to lick the spoon, scrape out the pan and sneak tastes once it’s in the fridge too. It’s kind of irresistible.
RECIPES
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Lost: Chocolate Lab Dog

A chocolate lab with a thin white stripe on his chest, named Ryder, is missing from West Glendale Avenue behind Fox Brothers. He’s wearing a collar and a reward is being offered. Call Brittney at 828-337-8614 if you have any information.
PETS
ABC 4

Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Buttercream

(Good Things Utah) Brooke Riley, Owner of Salt Flats Bakery joined us this morning to show us how to make a flavorful Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Buttercream!!. Add all dry ingredients into a large bowl and whisk together. Add eggs, buttermilk and vegetable oil and mix well. Add vanilla to...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy