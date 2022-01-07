Wildlife Education Chocolate Treats

CULLMAN, Ala. – The North Alabama Agriplex will be hosting the Living Landscapes Landscaping for Wildlife from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27. The North Alabama Agriplex promotes agriculture education and heritage by offering educational programs, Touring Farms for Kids and public events. With Living Landscapes Landscaping for Wildlife, students can learn how to create the perfect habitat for helpful bugs, butterflies and more in their very own yard. A recent announcement reads, “Love attracting birds? Don’t stop there! — Living Landscapes is a program designed for adults and high school aged students to learn more about sustainability in your own backyard.” This event will be $10 per person, with registration required. Registration can be found at: https://cullmanrecreation.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=770. Additionally, this educational event is sponsored by the Cullman County Master Gardeners & Cullman Native Plant Society. The North Alabama Agriplex is located at 1714 Tally Ho St Cullman, AL 35055. Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

CULLMAN, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO