Solana DeFi Major Serum’s ‘Incentive Ecosystem Foundation’ Is Raising $100M

The Fund that now has a corpus of $200 million will see a significant increase post the investment by Binance Labs. Binance Labs, the venture capital (VC) arm of one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges Binance made an announcement revealing its interest in the Oasis Ecosystem Fund. The Fund that now has a corpus of $200 million will see a significant increase post Binance Lab’s contribution. The Oasis Ecosystem Fund is designed to help developers and entrepreneurs build on the Oasis network and thus power the next upsurge in Oasis applications that includes but is not limited to DeFi, Metaverse, data tokenization, NFTs, data governance, Data DAO, etc. It will help in the development of projects that will be a part of the overall Web 3.0 innovation ecosystem.

CHARITIES ・ 18 MINUTES AGO