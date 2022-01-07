ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Booming economy faces risks

Cover picture for the articleThere are several ways a booming economy could get...

104.1 WIKY

Australia Nov retail sales boom in timely boost to economy

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian retail sales surged past forecasts for a second month in November as consumers splashed out their pent up savings, a reminder of how well the economy was doing before an explosion of coronavirus cases cast a pall over Christmas. Figures from the Australian Bureau of...
RETAIL
CBS News

Analysis of the top geopolitical risks facing our world in 2022

Eurasia Group's president and founder, Ian Bremmer, joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss his annual list of top geopolitical risks the world faces this year. Risks include: China's COVID-19 policy, U.S-Russia relations, the U.S midterm election and more.
POLITICS
freightwaves.com

Gig economy faces uncertain impact from new tax reporting standards

No one likes paying taxes, but filing taxes is especially bothersome for gig workers. As independent contractors, they are required to keep track of their own incomes and make quarterly estimated payments, unlike most employees, and they pay double the tax rate employees pay for Social Security and Medicare because the companies they drive for don’t match their contributions.
INCOME TAX
omahanews.net

Inflation, Omicron major risks to Indian economy: RBI

Mumbai [India], December 29 (ANI): Inflation and COVID-19 new variant Omicron pose major challenges to the Indian economy, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Wednesday. In the Reserve Bank's latest Systemic Risk Survey (SRS), all broad categories of risks to the financial system - global; macroeconomic; financial market; institutional; and general - were perceived as 'medium' in magnitude, but risks arising on account of global and financial markets were rated higher than the rest.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Opinion: Scholz faces a tough road reinventing the German economy

Looking beyond COVID, Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government must reinvent the German economy. Labor market and social welfare reforms championed by Gerhard Schroder in 2003 unleashed market forces that made possible Angela Merkel’s growth and prosperity. One built on superior industrial engineering, manufacturing excellence and exports of autos, industrial machinery, robots and other engineering products and services to China and America.
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Global economy to grow at least 4% in 2022 but risk remain

(Kitco News) -Economists and market analysts are describing 2022 as an inflection year as the global economy continues to recover from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While down from the historic rise in 2021, global economic growth is still expected to be well above trend and support central banks as they look to tighten their ultra-accommodative monetary policies.
BUSINESS
roselawgroupreporter.com

Warehouse boom fueling West Valley economy

When a package is tracked online to see when it will arrive, most people think of the Postal Service or the courier bringing it to us. We probably won’t think of company warehouses or distribution centers in between. However, having an adequate supply chain network includes such facilities, and...
ECONOMY
AFP

Global growth could slow sharply due to Omicron: World Bank

Global growth will "decelerate markedly" this year, but the Omicron variant of Covid-19 that is spreading rapidly worldwide could make the situation worse and exacerbate labor shortages and supply chain snarls, the World Bank warned Tuesday. That would exacerbate ongoing struggles with labor shortages and global production and transportation snarls that have fueled a wave of price increases.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Carbon border tax would reduce emissions and boost UK economy, think tank says

A carbon border tax, in which importers pay duty on goods dependent on their carbon footprint, will help reduce pollution and level up the economy, an influential think tank has said.According to the Centre for Policy Studies – a right-wing think tank which focuses on free market policies – a carbon border tax on energy intensive imports would see importers from outside of the UK "put on a level playing field with British businesses", they say this would help support the economies in many of the same areas the government wants to "level up".The tax would work as a deterrent...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Half of Europe on track to catch Omicron, world economy at risk

More than half of people in Europe will likely catch Omicron by March, the World Health Organization said Tuesday, as the World Bank warned the contagious variant could hamper global economic recovery. Europe is at the epicentre of alarming new outbreaks and the WHO said Tuesday Omicron could infect half of all people in the region at current rates.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Lurking behind lackluster jobs gain are a stagnating labor market and the threat of omicron

By Christopher Decker The first U.S. jobs report of 2022 showed continued – if lackluster – growth. But perhaps of greater significance for the economic year ahead are two factors that lurked behind the headline unemployment rate: a stagnating labor pool and the impact of omicron. First, the good news. The economy did add jobs […] The post Lurking behind lackluster jobs gain are a stagnating labor market and the threat of omicron appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ECONOMY

