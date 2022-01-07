ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, PA

Comings & Goings: restaurant, downtown stores and more in Franklin county

By John Irwin, Waynesboro Record Herald
 4 days ago
New and exciting businesses are opening across the county. Here is the latest on new and expanding businesses in Franklin County.

BBQ restaurant to open in Waynesboro

B&B BBQ & Catering is set to open its brick and mortar location on Feb. 25 at 114 Walnut St. Waynesboro, in the Borough Plaza, Suite 5.

Owned by Quinton McCollum, the restaurant will offer brisket, pork, chicken, sausages as well as specialty burgers, desserts, smokey baked beans, coleslaw and collard greens.

Hours of operation will be Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In addition to the brick-and-mortar location, McCollum operates a food truck, to provide onsite catering and events.

To celebrate the opening of the new location, a community hog roast will take place on Feb. 24 at the Borough Plaza location.

For more information, visit them on Facebook and Instagram at B&B BBQ and Catering, email catering039@yahoo.com or call 717-830-1369.

Downtown Waynesboro to welcome Bathe

In early March, downtown will have another store where its customers can come in and shop for items to pamper themselves at 26 W. Main St.

Bathe, which opened its first store in Greencastle in October of 2020, manufactures its own bath bombs, its popular body wash called whipped cleanser, lotions, sugar scrubs, room fragrances, wax melts and shower steamers.

Bathe also carries a line of men's products, which include beard oils, beard balms and soaps.

The family-run business is owned by Waynesboro native Mandy Bressler and her husband, Joe Bressler.

For more information and hours of operation, visit Bathe online at www.getbathe.com or email them at mandy@getbathe.com. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram @getbathe.

RKL Footprint Expands West with Rotz & Stonesifer Merger

RKL recently announced a westward expansion of its footprint through a merger with Chambersburg-based Rotz & Stonesifer, P.C. Effective Jan. 1, the merger established RKL in Franklin and Adams counties and provides the firm a local platform from which to serve organizations and their leaders in South Central Pennsylvania, Western Maryland and beyond.

Rotz & Stonesifer’s four offices will bring RKL to 12 Pennsylvania locations. The offices in Chambersburg, Greencastle and East Berlin will give RKL a new presence in Franklin and Adams counties, while the York location will enhance the firm’s existing operations within that county. RKL also has locations in Lancaster, York, Reading, Exton, Harrisburg, Mechanicsburg, Allentown and Bath, as well as across the U.S. through its IT consulting subsidiary, RKL eSolutions.

More than 50 professionals from Rotz & Stonesifer, including four partners, will join RKL’s nationwide complement of 500 team members. Rotz, Todd Stonesifer, L. David Law and Michael C. Buhrman will join the firm partnership.

RKL LLP is an advisory firm with offices located in Pennsylvania and beyond. Their services include tax, accounting, data analytics, operations, human capital management, technology, wealth management and more. For more information visit www.rklcpa.com.

If you have news about a new Franklin County business, please email news@therecordherald.com.

