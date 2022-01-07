Ohio COVID cases increase 247% in 2 weeks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Health held a press conference Friday on the COVID case surge in Ohio.

ODH Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA, said new COVID-19 cases in the state are up 247% in the last 2 weeks.

The Ohio Hospital Association reports 6,540 are currently hospitalized in Ohio with COVID-19 .

That’s 1 in 3 patients.

More than 3700 of those patients are receiving care in Northeast Ohio, according to Robert Wyllie, MD, Chief Medical Operations Officer at the Cleveland Clinic.

Admissions are up in every age group.

228 kids under 17 were admitted over the last week.

Dr. Wyllie says 75% of people who are in the hospital are unvaccinated. That number increases to 91% of people who are on a ventilator.

“COVID is not going away. It’s with us for the long haul,” said Vanderhoff.

Live updates:

“Our vaccines continue to offer remarkable protection against hospitalization and death.” – Dr. Vanderhoff

Inpatient hospitalizations have set new daily highs since Dec. 29, 2021

More than 1300 of 6500 people hospitalized in the state are in ICU

247% increase in COVID cases from 2 weeks ago in Ohio

Greater Cleveland area among the hardest hit in the state

Dr. Vanderhoff says it’s an “omicron tsunami”

Hospitals extending measure to postpone elective surgeries requiring inpatient stay – Dr. Thomas

Dr. Thomas says most patients suffering from omicron are seeing more upper respiratory symptoms, less on taste and sense of smell

Cleveland and Akron area seeing omicron and delta cases

More than 3700 of the state’s hospitalizations in Northeast Ohio, another 1300 in Akron area – Dr. Wyllie

Some hospitals are delaying all elective surgeries so staff can be used to help in other areas

75% in the hospital unvaccinated, 91% on ventilators unvaccinated – Dr. Wyllie

1200+ Ohio National Guard members deployed across Ohio

39% of people testing positive at W.O. Walker Center – Dr. Wyllie

About 20k people tested at W.O. Walker Center – Dr. Wyllie

Northeast Ohio has begun to drop from its peak of new cases – Dr. Wyllie

Decline seen in South Africa may not be as sharp in Ohio because state’s population averages 10+ years older

“Ohio as a state will peak toward the end of January.” – Dr. Thomas on omicron

Face masks best way to protect students – Dr. Thomas

Ohio and Great Lakes region has been the epicenter of the delta winter surge, followed by omicron – Dr. Vanderhoff

