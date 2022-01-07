ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Internet of Things becoming a mainstay in oil and gas operations

By GlobalData Energy
offshore-technology.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobalData’s latest thematic report, ‘Internet of Things in Oil & Gas’ provides a comprehensive review of the expanding role of the Internet of Things and its applications across the oil and gas industry. GlobalData’s latest thematic report, ‘Internet of Things in Oil & Gas’ provides a...

www.offshore-technology.com

Comments / 0

Related
Register Citizen

The Highest-Paying Jobs in the Oil & Gas Industry

The oil and gas industry has seen a great deal of volatility during the COVID-19 pandemic. A collapse in demand at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 sent oil and gas prices tumbling to historic lows. More recently, supply has struggled to catch up to demand, leading to price increases in the energy sector that are driving significant inflation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
techgig.com

What does 5G mean for India’s Internet-of-Things market

As we observe a steep rise in the adoption of a digital and self-sufficient economy, the number of new connected devices will also increase exponentially, leading to an increase in the consumption of data. With more. IoT. devices acting as data touchpoints, new data sources and endpoints are getting added...
MARKETS
TechRadar

Shifting the oil and gas industry to a digital first mindset

For businesses across the globe digital transformation has epitomized the last decade and has exploded in the last 12 months. Accelerated by the pandemic, we have seen organizations in every sector from retail to manufacturing to public sector, quickly double down on modern cloud and SaaS technologies, and remote or hybrid working in order to maintain business continuity. For many industries including the oil and gas sector, digital transformation is just the first step and now is the time to fully embrace a digital first mindset to deliver digital experience, productivity, efficiency and thrive in a world where digital is a prerequisite. Here’s why.
INDUSTRY
Healthcare IT News

Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things: Dangers and solutions

The quickest way for hackers to harm a healthcare provider organization is to target patient information, and many of them focus on databases that support electronic health records. The Internet of Things has amplified the number of attack vectors to target the functioning of hospitals, physician practices, outpatient centers and...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Internet Of Things#New Technologies#Globaldata#O G#Country And By Company#Iot
rigzone.com

Is a Significant Oil and Gas Upside Reprice Incoming?

Rigzone's regular energy prognosticators look at oil and gas prices, pandemic effects, cold fronts and more. (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author) In this week’s preview of what to watch...
TRAFFIC
oilmanmagazine.com

Data Redundancy and Retrievability in an Oil and Gas Asset

The oil and gas asset has five phases: exploration, appraisal, development, production and decommissioning. Invaluable data from its five life cycle phases is highly essential throughout the oil and gas asset life cycle. During the initial phases, geology and geophysics data, reservoir data, drilling logs and well details are necessary to estimate hydrocarbons, reservoir potential and plant design. These data will be reviewed during the production period for producing hydrocarbons as per the field development plan (FDP). Oil and gas production involves a wide variety of statutory and legal approvals. These approvals require particular data for each approval. There should be communication and connectivity for the people working on these approvals throughout the asset life cycle. Similarly, maintenance history is also of a similar type; present and future working maintenance engineers require past data and history of equipment and plant to ensure production facilities’ availability. Like this, many instances require data; otherwise, there will be a flaw in the operation of oil and gas assets.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
jwnenergy.com

Navigate potential obstacles to oil and gas deals

Growing regulatory concerns ranging from orphan well liabilities to ESG considerations is making it even more critical to understand the potential obstacles to oil and gas deals. Successful navigation of regulatory issues has proven to add significant value to a transaction. Three former employees with the Alberta Energy Regulator –...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

Operator spend in oil and gas sector to surpass US$400 billion this year – WoodMac

Consultancy group Wood Mackenzie says the oil and gas sector will continue to rebound this year, with operator spend expected to surpass US$400 billion and higher prices driving another year of record cash flow. Global supply chain disruption, labour costs and increasing commodity prices will drive up overall costs for operators between 4-10%, depending on the sector.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
American Banker

How the internet of things is encroaching on grocers' payments turf

As autonomous checkout technology spreads to more brick-and-mortar stores, several companies are working to create a similarly invisible payment experience in homes. The idea is to make paying for food as automatic as paying for an Uber ride. One way is to allow a smart appliance to handle the shopping for the consumer, as LG Electronics is doing with a new range of products announced Wednesday.
ECONOMY
RideApart

Gas And Oil Companies At A Crossroads With Hydrogen Production

On December 1, 2021, news broke that Kawasaki and Yamaha were joining forces to develop and produce hydrogen engines. While we can’t wait to see hydrogen-powered MTs or Zs, gas and oil companies are still establishing infrastructure to support such vehicles. Of course, Toyota and Hyundai are already offering mass-produced fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV), but the direction of hydrogen production is currently at a crossroads.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
industryglobalnews24.com

Qatar’s Increased Revenue from Oil and Gas

Qatar is one of the largest exporters of LNG in the world. The country has planned to increase its public spending from the revenue gained from these exports. The shortage of oil and gas supply and economic recovery around the world has led to the oil prices reaching new heights. Qatar like all other energy exporters is set to reap benefits from this scenario.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
offshore-technology.com

Neptune Energy to develop ‘digital twins’, accelerating North Sea CCS project

The group is harnessing digital tools to improve efficiency at its operations, as well as lay the groundwork for its upcoming CCS scheme. Independent oil and gas company Neptune Energy has announced it will be developing digitised versions of two of its offshore platforms in the Dutch North Sea, in a bid to streamline operations at the sites and prepare for the launch of a carbon capture and storage (CCS) project at the platforms.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thepaypers.com

Kazakhstan internet shutdown affects global Bitcoin mining operation

The unrest in Kazakhstan, the second-largest centre for mining of the cryptocurrency, has led to an internet blackout, according to The Guardian. Bitcoin took a hit on Thursday, 6 January 2022, after the internet in Kazakhstan was shut down amid intensifying violence. The central Asian nation has been rocked by violent clashes between protesters, police, and the army. The protests began in the west of the country over the weekend, after a sharp rise in fuel crisis, and quickly spread through cities across the nation.
WORLD
kfgo.com

Analysis-Shrink to fit: the year Big Oil starts to become Small Oil

LONDON/HOUSTON (Reuters) – Europe’s Big Oil companies are planning to spend their windfall from high energy prices on becoming Small Oil. Surging oil and gas prices in 2021 delivered billions of dollars in profits to top oil companies, in stark contrast to the previous year when energy prices collapsed as the coronavirus pandemic hit travel and economic activity.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
offshore-technology.com

Q&A: Gender diversity in oil and gas

Andrea Ostby of Boston Consulting Group explains the group’s report looking into the lack of gender diversity in the oil and gas industries. We speak with Andrea Ostby, managing director and partner at Boston Consulting Group’s energy, industrial goods and operations practices, on her group’s latest report looking into the lack of gender diversity in the oil and gas industries, and how change can be enacted.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Global Oil And Gas Investments To Reach $628B In 2022

An analysis by Rystad Energy projects overall oil and gas investments to rise to $628 billion this year from $602 billion in 2021. An analysis by Rystad Energy projects overall oil and gas investments will rise 4 percent to $628 billion this year from $602 billion in 2021. A significant...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
offshore-technology.com

Enterprise Products Partners to acquire Navitas Midstream for $3.25bn

Navitas provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services in the Midland Basin, in the Permian basin. Midstream oil and gas company Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), through its affiliate, has agreed to acquire Navitas Midstream Partners in a debt-free transaction for $3.25bn in cash. The company will acquire Navitas from...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Conversation U.S.

What is 5G? An electrical engineer explains

5G stands for fifth-generation cellular network technology. It’s the technology that enables wireless communication – for example, from your cellular phone to a cell tower, which channels it to the internet. 5G is a network service provided by telecommunications carriers and is not the same thing as the 5 GHz band on your Wi-Fi router. 5G offers an order of magnitude – 10 times – more bandwidth than its predecessor, 4G. The greater bandwidth is possible because over and above low and medium frequency radio waves, 5G uses additional higher-frequency waves to encode and carry information. Bandwidth is analogous to the...
TECHNOLOGY
Fortune

A $4 billion U.S. company went remote, and says staff can work from home forever

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Amid an ongoing pandemic and the emerging Omicron variant, many large U.S. companies are second-guessing their return-to-work dates, either moving them back yet again, or admitting they don’t know when workers should expect to come back to the office.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy