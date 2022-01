Here’s what you need to know today in startup and venture news, updated by the Crunchbase News staff throughout the day to keep you in the know. Andreessen Horowitz raised $9 billion in new funds across venture, growth and its bio fund. The firm raised $2.5 billion for venture fund 8, $1.5 billion for bio fund 4, and $5 billion for its growth fund 3 according to an announcement penned by co-founder Ben Horowitz. To the question ‘why $9 billion?’ Horowitz cites the firm’s core value: “We believe in the future and we bet the firm that way.”

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO