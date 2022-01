Experts believe that the high volume of processed food in Western diets may be leading to a rise in autoimmune disease throughout the world.Scientists from the Francis Crick Institute in London say that more people are suffering because their immune systems are unable to differentiate between healthy cells and outside micro-organisms that have invaded the body.James Lee and Carola Vinuesa, both group leaders at the biomedical research institute, are leading two separate research groups that are aiming to help identify what the exact causes of autoimmune disease are.Autoimmune diseases occur when the body’s natural defence system becomes confused and mistakenly...

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO