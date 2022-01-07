ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Area students graduate from Allegany College of Maryland

By Editorials
huntingdondailynews.com
 4 days ago

Allegany College of Maryland recognized 159 graduates from seven states and the District of Columbia at the...

www.huntingdondailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
forksforum.com

Trettevik graduates from WWU

Maya Trettevik graduated from Western Washington University, Bellingham, WA on Saturday, Dec. 11, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Human Services. This was the first in-person graduation ceremony held at WWU in the last two years due to COVID. Maya was one of many students who managed their way through the COVID-19 restrictions to complete her degree.
BELLINGHAM, WA
indianapublicmedia.org

Winter graduates from Vincennes University reflect on going to college during COVID-19

Universities across Indiana held ceremonies celebrating winter graduates this month, and some from Vincennes University reflected on their experiences after they crossed the stage ahead of the end of year holidays. Vincennes University's mid-year commencement was the school's first in-person ceremony since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Graduates who attended the...
VINCENNES, IN
New Haven Register

Students from New Canaan receive academic honors, and recognitions from schools, colleges

The following students from New Canaan, have received Dean’s Award with Distinction recognition from Colgate University. Students, who receive a term grade point average of a 3.6, or higher, while completing at least three courses for a conventional letter grade during the spring 2021 semester at the school, earn the Dean’s Award with Distinction.
NEW CANAAN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
lander.edu

College of Education holds pinning ceremony for graduates

Soon-to-be graduates studying various specialties in education at Lander University are recognized on the afternoon of Dec. 14 in the University’s Abney Cultural Center Auditorium during the College of Education’s pinning and hooding ceremony. “It’s my privilege to serve as the dean of the College of Education here at Lander University,” said Dr. Sarah Hunt-Barron as she welcomed the crowd of students’ families and friends. “This ceremony is a culmination of years of dedication, hard work and sacrifice.” Professors, who were often students’ mentors, shared kind words prior to the ceremonial pinning of the graduates. Additionally, master’s graduates were hooded.
GREENWOOD, SC
Inside Higher Ed

Fewer High School Graduates Go Straight to College

IStock/Getty Images Plus — The share of high school students enrolling directly in college continues to fall, data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center show. College enrollment by the high school Class of 2020 showed an “unprecedented” decline of between four and 10 percentage points depending on the high school category, according to the finalized version of theHigh School Benchmarks report released last month.
GEORGETOWN, DC
mywolfforthnews.com

FIFTEEN FRENSHIP STUDENTS GRADUATE FROM REESE EDUCATION CENTER

Kambree Rogers and Michael Bryant were selected by the Frenship Foundation scholarship committee as the recipients of the Character Scholarship and will each receive $1,700. During the application process, the students must submit a “Greatest Achievement” essay and an essay about their future goals. Based on those essays, both students stood out among their peers.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Teacher Education#Acm#Nursing
webster.edu

Webster Tashkent Holds 2021 Graduate Student Commencement

Webster University in Tashkent held its commencement ceremony for the master’s class of 2021 on Nov. 20 at the Alisher Navoi Panorama Cinema, site of red carpets and film festivals. One of the masterpieces of Soviet modernist architecture, the cinema was chosen for its location and capacity to hold nearly 200 graduates, plus guests and faculty.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
thestokesnews.com

Surry Community College graduates

DOBSON — Twelve students, including Hunter Jackson and Bayleigh Jarrell of King, recently graduated from Surry Community College’s Cosmetology program. Other graduates included Christina Silvers of Boonville, Grace Bare and Mylah Brettl of Dobson, Crystal Crownover of East Bend, Kassandra Echavarria of Hamptonville, Kandi Chambers, Karsyn Tucker and Kym Vaughn of Mount Airy, Tabatha Tatum of Pilot Mountain and Megan Royal of State Road.
DOBSON, NC
Ponca City News

Po-Hi graduate addresses students

Body Karly James, a 2018 Po-Hi graduate and current senior at UCO majoring in graphic design, stopped by Po-Hi on Thursday to address students about career opportunities in graphic design. Karly is a two-time Addy award winner for packaging and marketing work she has done for both local and national businesses. An Addy award is presented by the American Advertising Federation recognizing the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising and is one of the most prestigious awards that can be won by a graphic designer. Carly discussed process tools of creation as well as the design programs of study available at UCO. Computer students at Po-Hi can begin the path to learning graphic design, video production and programming with classes focused on learning various software packages in the Adobe Creative Suite including Illustrator, Photoshop, InDesign, Premier, After Effects and Audition, as well as the programming languages of Python and Java.
EDUCATION
businessjournaldaily.com

Graduate Programs Build on Grove City College Strengths

GROVE CITY, Pa. — This summer, Grove City College will roll out its new Master of Business Administration and online Master of Science in Business Analytics programs. The online MBA program complements the business analytics program and provides value and flexibility while offering the same commitment to academic excellence and exceptional student outcomes, according to a press release.
GROVE CITY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
CBS Baltimore

Towson University Requires Students & Faculty To Get Booster Shots

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Towson University is mandating COVID-19 booster shots for all students, staff and faculty who are eligible to receive them. The university’s administration notified the campus community of the changes in a letter Friday, saying all students, staff and faculty would be required to submit proof of their vaccination status by Jan. 31 or within 14 days of them becoming eligible for the booster shot. The change falls in line with a measure from the University System of Maryland, which is requiring all students who live on campus to get their booster shots. “We learn more each day about the...
TOWSON, MD
CBS Boston

College Students Return To Boston Campuses Amid COVID Surge

BOSTON (CBS) – As colleges and universities across the state prepare to welcome back their students to full in person learning, school officials are doing their part to make sure students are well informed and prepared about new COVID-19 protocols and requirements. “I’m kind of nervous because the cases are high recently, but I feel the school will do everything they can do,” Boston University student Cerelia Liu said. Emails to students have gone out and signs are posted everywhere on college campuses. “I am excited, but I am also kind of worried because of all the COVID variants, but I...
BOSTON, MA
Shore News Network

Project LEAD Graduates 25 Students in the Municipality of Bayamón

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico– Last December, a total of 25 students from the Epifanio Fernández Vanga Elementary School and the Mariano Feliú Balseiro Middle School in Bayamón graduated from the Project LEAD school program in a ceremony held in U.S. District Court for the District of Puerto Rico. In August of 2021, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Puerto Rico began a 20-week school curriculum in both schools. The curriculum focused on the legal and social consequences of juvenile crimes and included techniques to help students resolve conflicts and resist peer pressure. Assistant United States Attorney Kelly Zenón Matos was the facilitator in charge of leading the weekly sessions with the students.
EDUCATION
couriercountry.com

Perry graduates 65 students from new D.A.R.E. program

Perry Elementary and the local police department are celebrating the graduation of the first 65 students from the all new fifth grade D.A.R.E. program. The 10-week program instructed by school resource officer Matt Masci is the first step of the full roll-out of the D.A.R.E. program at Perry Central. Fifth...
EDUCATION
Independent Florida Alligator

Graduate Students still have little voice in SG

In UF Student Government, a new semester brings with it a new legislation season in which graduate students have had little to no say. The Graduate and Graduate Family Housing senate seats have remained vacant throughout the entire Fall semester and now leading into Spring. Following the Fall 2021 elections,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
iheart.com

OSU Announces COVID-19 Testing Protocols for Spring Semester

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVN)--The Ohio State University has announced COVID-19 testing protocols and procedures for students and staff returning to campus for the spring semester. The rules affect students living in campus dorms, and those in fraternities and sororities near campus. For students returning to the dorms, a rapid antigen test is required this weekend. That can be done at the French Field House, and students can return to their dorms with a negative test.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy