The Dutch Scream at the Beach and Smash Cars in Order to Deal With the Pandemic

A 19-year-old woman was shot and killed during an attempted robbery at a Burger King in East Harlem early Sunday morning, NBC New York reports. The teen, identified by police as Kristal Bayron-Nieves, was working as a cashier inside the restaurant located at 116th Street and Lexington Avenue. Around 12:50 a.m., the suspect entered the establishment, took out a gun, and demanded money before shooting Bayron-Nieves in her torso. The 19-year-old was taken to Metropolitan Hospital by EMS, where she was pronounced dead.
