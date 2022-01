Back in 2020, it was reported that Disney was working on a new original series for Disney+ that would feature Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. Walt Disney has lost the rights to Oswald — one of his first creations — to Universal all the way back in 1928. But in 2006, new CEO Bob Iger managed to regain the rights to Oswald when he convinced NBCUniversal to give the rights to him as part of the deal to let a famous sportscaster out of his ABC contract. Disney has owned the rights to Oswald ever since and the fun rabbit can even be seen in Disney California Adventure Park at Disneyland Resort.

