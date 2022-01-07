Even Kenneth Branagh Doesn’t Quite Know How He Got From Belfast to Here

Credit to the Golden Globes: Even when they’re canceled, they still know how to put on a show. With the Globes kicked off their usual prime-time perch thanks to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s ethical and racial scandals, the 2022 version of the annual awards ceremony was thrown into jeopardy. There would be no red-carpet stunners, no drunken antics, no Ricky Gervais nervously tittering through a monologue. In fact, there would be no show at all. As the Globes announced last week, this year’s ceremony would only be attended by HFPA members and charity grantees, a move the association chalked up to COVID precautions but surely had as much if not more to do with Hollywood’s soft boycott of the institution. To top it off, the event would not even be livestreamed. Instead, the Globes would simply announce the winners over Twitter as if the HFPA were a local critics group. Which, when you come to think of it, is what it is. But it used to be a local critics group with a TV deal!

